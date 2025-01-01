All About Creative Salon

Creative Salon is born out of two clear ambitions: to showcase and celebrate the power that commercial creativity has to drive business growth and to fuel the economy; and to help secure a strong future for the advertising and marketing industries by doing whatever we can to nurture the next generation of diverse talent.

We believe that at its best the advertising industry creates business-defining work that builds brands and touches culture. We want to use our platform to champion excellence in commercial creativity and to support the people and the companies who make it.

We also believe that the industry desperately needs to attract a new generation of diverse talent if it is to continue to thrive. So we want to use our platform as a resource that helps new talent to get a foothold in the industry and to flourish. And we are committing a minimum of ten percent of our annual profits to financially support organisations that are working so hard to nurture this more diverse cohort of tomorrow’s leaders.

We are able to achieve these ambitions thanks to the phenomenal support of our members, who are our partners in our mission to showcase, strengthen and grow the industry and to support the next, diverse generation of leaders.

If you operate a scheme to help new talent find a place in our industry then we’d like to hear from you. And if you’d like to become a member of The Salon, receive our exclusive content and join our community then please get in touch. You can contact us at salonnieres@creative.salon.