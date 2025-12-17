Creativity

Monzo Launches Tube Takeover
The OOH work by BBH continues to spotlight its 'The Book of Money'
EE and Lionesses team up for Christmas party
Following the launch of EE’s first Christmas ad, EE and Havas Play UK team up to create a Christmas event
Good Things Are Coming At The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London
To promote the opening of Diageo's new London site, AMV BBDO was commissioned to create a launch campaign echoing the brand's 'Good Things Come To Those Who Wait' platform
David Gandy Pours Pints Via La Fontana Di Peroni
Created by McCann London, the model was found serving beer at the South Bank activation
Activists Can Sport Peta's Gory Jumper
Grey London extends 'Christmassacre' message with jumpers and celebrity partnerships
Dr Oetker Celebrates Christmas With Gingerbread
The festive campaign shows the magic of baking over the season, by adam&eveDDB London
Snickers Tackles Australia's Train Problems
The OOH work by T&P Australia is the latest instalment of its 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' platform
Whitechapel Gallery Reveals New Visual Identity
Made by BBH Studios, the rebrand celebrates its 125th anniversary
O2 hands out free experiences disguised as festive socks to Priority members
The ‘Not a Sock Shop’ activation was created in partnership with VCCP
De Bijenkorf Brings Its Heritage To Life
The Dutch retail store celebrates its festive offerings
Apple Champions Accessibility In New Short Film
Created to celebrate International Day of Accessibility - the film highlights features that help disabled students
bol celebrates the gifts that matter
The work by DEPT sees Santa receive a heartwarming gift from Sinterklaas
Andy Murray Surprises Fans for Walker's Shortbread
The tennis star appeared in a shop window to celebrate its offerings this Christmas, with Weber Shandwick
Publicis Blends Live Action And AI To Celebrate 100 Years
In the film, the holding company recounts its journey from a creative hot shop in Montmartre to a global giant
Harman Kardon Celebrates The Pull Of Light And Sound
Havas is behind the audiobrand's latest work which tells a striking story celebrating 72 years of legacy
Lorraine Kelly Teams Up with EE this Christmas
The work by Edelman sees Kelly and her daughter give a glimpse into how EE helps their festive plans
Columbia Sportswear Challenges Flat Earthers
The tongue-in-cheek work by adam&eveDDB invites Flat Earth conspiracists to find the earth's edge while wearing its gear
Save The Children's Red Truck Delivers What Matters
The campaign by Ace of Hearts centres a red truck delivering crucial food, medicine and safety
Sky Sports and SLAWN Unveil Streetwear Drop
The pair celebrate the festive offerings from Sky Sports, with over 200 live football matches, by McCann
Waitrose Reunites Gavin & Stacey Actors for Christmas
The 'Say It With Food' series, made by Wonderhood, answers some of the nation’s most common festive questions
Intuit Quickbooks Celebrates Efficient New AI Software
FCB's latest for the firm highlights how the software's new AI-driven platform allows businesses to run seamlessly
Deutsche Telekom Teams Up With Stranger Things
The campaign, from adam&eveDDB London, collaborates with the fan favourite show to promote streaming platform MagentaTV
Plusnet’s Logo Used in Surprising Ways Under U&Dave Sponsorship
The campaign by Droga5 London is the brand’s first major brand media investment since 2023.
Betway Celebrates Xmas with Kelly Brook, Thierry Henry & Dave
McCann delivers a fresh and festive twist on betting ads
Will Kevin And Katie Say 'I Do' In Aldi's Christmas Finale?
The conclusion to the three-part saga was devised by McCann's
THINK! About Drug Driving Says the Department for Transport
The safety campaign returns with FCB London's first work for the organisation
McDonald's Grinches Christmas
The campaign by Leo UK sees The Grinch sabotaging the festive season
Andy Murray Sports Walkers Shortbread Jumper For Christmas
The festive campaign has been devised by New Commercial Arts and Weber Shandwick, with sales of the bespoke jumper going to charity
'It's Pixel, Actually'
Google Pixel shares Love Actually inspired spot created with WPP Media Futures Group
Organic delivers 'Yellow Brick Lane' for Universal Pictures' Wicked Sequel
The launch campaign for the musical was handled by Organic, part of Havas Play UK
IAMS Teams Up With Garfield
The brand aims to tackle the US' cat obesity issue, with adam&eveDDB
Uber Continues To Celebrate Suburbs In Latest Ad
Mother has created the ride sharing firm's first ever national holiday film focused on families in the suburbs
Dogs Trust Christmas campaign Celebrates Owners
‘Thank You For My Happy Place’ was created by global creative agency of record VCCP Blue
Arthritis UK Raises Awareness To The Tune Of 'Goodbye Mr A'
The work by Digitas sheds light on the lived experiences of young people with the condition
Waitrose Transforms IMAX Into The Perfect Pie
The OOH work celebrates the retailer's romcom inspired Christmas ad
Xbox Looks To Close The Gender Coaching Gap
Alongside Sky Sports and Football Manager, it uses the power of gaming to help aspiring female managers, made by McCann London
