Ikea Brighton Opens With Ode To Seagulls
The campaign for the opening of the retailer's new Brighton shop was created by Mother
15 August 2025
When moving somewhere new, it’s good to get to know the neighbours and become part of the community.
To announce the arrival of IKEA in Brighton, Mother has created an ode to the city’s oldest resident; a love-letter to the seagulls…and their annoying habits.
Residents of one of Britain’s most famous seaside town have a love-hate relationship with their pesky-winged neighbours:
A local resident (who asked to remain anonymous) said: “Step out your front door, sit on a bench or look out your car window, there are presents left for you everywhere. It’s just part of life that every Brighton local deals with.”
“I think they’re evil little b*stards. BUT they’re our own special little breed of b*stards and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Added one of their contemporaries (also remaining nameless).
Credits
Brand: IKEA UK
Campaign: IKEA Brighton
Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communications Manager IKEA UK&I
Creative: Mother
Media: iProspect
Photographer: Lydia Whitmore
Gul Poop Styling: Seiko Hartfield