Ikea Brighton Opens With Ode To Seagulls

The campaign for the opening of the retailer's new Brighton shop was created by Mother

By Creative Salon

15 August 2025

When moving somewhere new, it’s good to get to know the neighbours and become part of the community. 

To announce the arrival of IKEA in Brighton, Mother has created an ode to the city’s oldest resident; a love-letter to the seagulls…and their annoying habits.

Residents of one of Britain’s most famous seaside town have a love-hate relationship with their pesky-winged neighbours:

A local resident (who asked to remain anonymous) said: “Step out your front door, sit on a bench or look out your car window, there are presents left for you everywhere. It’s just part of life that every Brighton local deals with.” 

“I think they’re evil little b*stards. BUT they’re our own special little breed of b*stards and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Added one of their contemporaries (also remaining nameless). 

Credits

Brand: IKEA UK

Campaign: IKEA Brighton 

Client: Kemi Anthony, Marketing Communications Manager IKEA UK&I

Creative: Mother

Media: iProspect

Photographer: Lydia Whitmore

Gul Poop Styling: Seiko Hartfield

