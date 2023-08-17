Ikea draws attention to new Oxford Circus store with 'Big blue bag' campaign

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The sight of the famous blue Ikea Frakta bag on Oxford Street sends a powerful message – that the nation’s favourite high street is back and retailers want to be here.

“Ikea’s investment is a powerful vote of confidence and the company joins other well-known names who are opening or expanding on Oxford Street. There is still nothing that beats browsing in imaginative showpiece stores, and the West End is leading the way with cutting edge retail and entertainment.

“We will shortly finish consulting on plans to overhaul the look of Oxford Street together with our partners at New West End Company. Wider pavements and green spaces are going make this a space that visitors want to spend time in – there are exciting times ahead.”

Peter Jelkeby, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA UK, added: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing IKEA to the heart of London’s vibrant retail scene on Oxford Street, which is a major milestone in our continued expansion plans across the capital. By having a presence at one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, we’re taking a significant step forward in our ongoing journey to make it easier to shop with IKEA – whenever, wherever and however customers choose.

"The store will provide the full IKEA offering that customers know and love. This includes, of course, a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. Packed with inspiration to help customers create better everyday lives at home, the store will also feature exciting, new elements worthy of this incredible building and location."