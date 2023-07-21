KFC teams up with TikTok star GK Barry to unveil its Teriyaki Burger
The campaign was created by Mother
21 July 2023
From Kentucky to Kyoto, fried chicken chain KFC has unveiled a Japanese-inspired Teriyaki Burger and Bites with a new campaign from Mother.
For the first time ever, the chicken brand is fusing its Kentucky chicken with Japan’s favourite Teriyaki sauce. The Teriyaki Burger features the unmistakable Original Recipe chicken fillet, crunchy pickled slaw, the all-new, sweet and sticky Teriyaki sauce served in a fluffy brioche-style bun. And for those who can’t get enough, dive into the Teriyaki Bites for your fix of delicious boneless chicken, doused in the tangy Teriyaki sauce.
For the launch, KFC and Mother have enlisted the aid of TikTok star, GK Barry, to be the face of the new offering and star in the upcoming advertising campaign - which showcases the burger in all its glory. Starting on social media, GK Barry’s home turf, with traditional media led by TV.
GK Barry said: “Absolutely buzzing to be starring in the sauciest ad of the year to launch the banging new Teriyaki Burger and Bites! The Colonel’s handed over the reins and I’m renaming this sweet, sticky delight ‘The Barryaki’. Get down to KFC before it’s too late!”
The Teriyaki Burger and Bites will be available from 24 July for a limited time only until 3 September.
Credits
Brand: KFC UK & Ireland
Campaign: KFC Teriyaki Burger
Creative Agency: Mother London
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: Pulse Films
Managing Director / Executive Producer: James Sorton
Director: Tom Emmerson
Cinematographer: Jaime Feliu-Torres
Producer: John Bannister
Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright
Edit House: Stitch Editing
Managing Director: Angela Hart
Editor: Rich Woolway
Post House: Selected Works
Managing Director / Executive Producer: Sean Costelloe
Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald
Senior Producer: Nicola Simmons
Head of 2D: Theajo N Dharan
VFX Supervisor: Pete Smith
Online: David Wishart
Colour: Bacon X @ Selected Works
Colourist: Sam Gilling
Sound Studio: No.8 London
Creative Director / Partner / Sound Engineer: Sam Robson
Executive Producer: Karen Noden
Music: Alex Naim