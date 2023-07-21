KFC teams up with TikTok star GK Barry to unveil its Teriyaki Burger

For the launch, KFC and Mother have enlisted the aid of TikTok star, GK Barry, to be the face of the new offering and star in the upcoming advertising campaign - which showcases the burger in all its glory. Starting on social media, GK Barry’s home turf, with traditional media led by TV.

GK Barry said: “Absolutely buzzing to be starring in the sauciest ad of the year to launch the banging new Teriyaki Burger and Bites! The Colonel’s handed over the reins and I’m renaming this sweet, sticky delight ‘The Barryaki’. Get down to KFC before it’s too late!”

The Teriyaki Burger and Bites will be available from 24 July for a limited time only until 3 September.