KFC teams up with TikTok star GK Barry to unveil its Teriyaki Burger

The campaign was created by Mother

21 July 2023

From Kentucky to Kyoto, fried chicken chain KFC has unveiled a Japanese-inspired Teriyaki Burger and Bites with a new campaign from Mother.

For the first time ever, the chicken brand is fusing its Kentucky chicken with Japan’s favourite Teriyaki sauce. The Teriyaki Burger features the unmistakable Original Recipe chicken fillet, crunchy pickled slaw, the all-new, sweet and sticky Teriyaki sauce served in a fluffy brioche-style bun. And for those who can’t get enough, dive into the Teriyaki Bites for your fix of delicious boneless chicken, doused in the tangy Teriyaki sauce.

For the launch, KFC and Mother have enlisted the aid of TikTok star, GK Barry, to be the face of the new offering and star in the upcoming advertising campaign - which showcases the burger in all its glory. Starting on social media, GK Barry’s home turf, with traditional media led by TV.

GK Barry said: “Absolutely buzzing to be starring in the sauciest ad of the year to launch the banging new Teriyaki Burger and Bites! The Colonel’s handed over the reins and I’m renaming this sweet, sticky delight ‘The Barryaki’. Get down to KFC before it’s too late!”

The Teriyaki Burger and Bites will be available from 24 July for a limited time only until 3 September.

Credits

Brand: KFC UK & Ireland

Campaign: KFC Teriyaki Burger

Creative Agency: Mother London

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: Pulse Films

Managing Director / Executive Producer: James Sorton

Director: Tom Emmerson

Cinematographer: Jaime Feliu-Torres

Producer: John Bannister

Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright

Edit House: Stitch Editing

Managing Director: Angela Hart

Editor: Rich Woolway

Post House: Selected Works

Managing Director / Executive Producer: Sean Costelloe

Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Senior Producer: Nicola Simmons

Head of 2D: Theajo N Dharan

VFX Supervisor: Pete Smith

Online: David Wishart

Colour: Bacon X @ Selected Works

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Sound Studio: No.8 London

Creative Director / Partner / Sound Engineer: Sam Robson

Executive Producer: Karen Noden

Music: Alex Naim

