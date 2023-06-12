KFC focuses on value in 'Deal of a Lunchtime' campaign
Created by Mother, the campaign uses the act of shaking-hands to spotlight KFC's commitment to value
12 June 2023
KFC UK and Ireland is putting value at the heart of its new campaign, letting everyone know they can do the ‘Deal of a Lunchtime’.
The creative - which spotlights KFC’s commitment to 'cracking prices' - centres around the gesture of the handshake, a universally recognised symbol of deal-making.
The films - created by Mother and directed by Traktor through Stink - all celebrate great deals and were shot in KFC restaurants, with the unmistakable Push It To The Limit tune featuring as the backdrop. Alongside the £1.98 daily wrap, ‘Deal of a Lunchtime’ also includes the Double Dinner Deal.
Richard Hall, Marketing Director, KFC UK&I, said: “Getting an amazing deal is a brilliant feeling. It’s exhilarating. And it’s a feeling that everyone can get at KFC with our delicious, toasted Twister Wrap of the Day for just £1.98. Original Recipe chicken, crunchy slaw, with lashings of sauce wrapped in a toasted tortilla for less than the price of a bus ticket? That is Big Deal. A deal to shake hands on. Quite frankly, that’s the Deal of a Lunchtime.”
The campaign is running on TV, VOD, OOH, in-restaurant, and online.
Richard Tahmasebi, Creative Director, Mother added: “You don't need an MBA to seal this deal. Negotiation skills are absolutely not necessary. It really is a very easy transaction to do. So why not visit your local KFC and see for yourself?”
PR was also handled by Freuds, with media managed by Mindshare.
