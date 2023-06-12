KFC focuses on value in 'Deal of a Lunchtime' campaign

The films - created by Mother and directed by Traktor through Stink - all celebrate great deals and were shot in KFC restaurants, with the unmistakable Push It To The Limit tune featuring as the backdrop. Alongside the £1.98 daily wrap, ‘Deal of a Lunchtime’ also includes the Double Dinner Deal.

Richard Hall, Marketing Director, KFC UK&I, said: “Getting an amazing deal is a brilliant feeling. It’s exhilarating. And it’s a feeling that everyone can get at KFC with our delicious, toasted Twister Wrap of the Day for just £1.98. Original Recipe chicken, crunchy slaw, with lashings of sauce wrapped in a toasted tortilla for less than the price of a bus ticket? That is Big Deal. A deal to shake hands on. Quite frankly, that’s the Deal of a Lunchtime.”

The campaign is running on TV, VOD, OOH, in-restaurant, and online.

Richard Tahmasebi, Creative Director, Mother added: “You don't need an MBA to seal this deal. Negotiation skills are absolutely not necessary. It really is a very easy transaction to do. So why not visit your local KFC and see for yourself?”

PR was also handled by Freuds, with media managed by Mindshare.