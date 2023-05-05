Hershey and Mother celebrate King Charles III with Reese's Crowns

Maria Shilyaeva, marketing director, Hershey Europe said: “At Reese's, we recognise the importance of such a big event, so we wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate the Coronation with the introduction of Reese's Crowns. To make the bank holiday weekend even more special, we will honour the occasion with free a sampling extravaganza on 6th May at Victoria and Paddington stations.”

Mother won Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, part of Hershey’s portfolio of brands, following a competitive pitch at the end of last year.