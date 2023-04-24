Mother creates campaign for Flushable pads brand Fluus

The creative team has introduced a new brand identity and brand strapline #AboutFlushingTime. Broody, Mother’s business incubation and acceleration unit, supported the Fluus founders to help bring their game-changing idea to market.

Few people know that 0 per cent of period products on the market are flushable, so 30 per cent of them are flushed. The brand aims to loudly and proudly announce Fluus’ mission to stop the blockages in pipes, microplastics in waterways, and permanent waste caused by period products with the use of the hero strapline, #AboutFlushingTime.

Fluus pads are made with Flushtec, a patent-pending microplastic free biodegradable technology, Fluus’ period pads offer both peace of mind absorbency and flushability. This revolutionary technology has been brought to life via the brand identity developed by Mother Design, which focuses on the idea of the engineered simplicity of the product. The custom drawn logo evokes the pipes of waterways and the colour palette references the plant fibres from which the product is made. Duotone patterns are used to represent the way the pads break down into tiny particles inside the mechanism of a toilet flush.

Deploying this design language, Mother developed Fluus’ out-of-home which will be led by a hero execution in London’s busiest railway terminal, Waterloo, and across 170 sites in central London. Supporting this campaign with consumer press communications and tactical influencer partnerships is London based agency, Alfred, using its sustainability expertise to champion true innovation with earned media and influencer ambassadors.

Fluus Co-founder Dr Olivia Ahn, said: “After years of development and fundraising, we’re finally in a position to be able to spread the news of our revolutionary technology far and wide. When people see a Fluus ad, we want them to stop in their tracks and ask ‘why hasn’t anybody invented this already!’ Watch this space as we get the UK flushing and make a genuine, tangible impact on the dangerous levels of plastic-packed products flushed year on year.”