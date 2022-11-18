KFC Campaign Celebrates Fried Chicken Delivered Straight To Door

Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer of KFC UKI said: “We tell people to make themselves comfortable when in our restaurants, but in reality, there’s no place like home. And that’s why we know KFC Delivery will be coming to the rescue for so many this winter, because what could be better than buckets of delicious fried chicken delivered to your door? Well, the answer’s simple - not much. So put those feet up, turn on the TV and enjoy. After all, that’s why there’s KFC Delivery.”

The sponsorship activity is complemented by a national OOH campaign running in parallel, which brings even more of those all too familiar ‘struggling to get my KFC home’ situations to life in bold imagery. It uses the tagline: ‘And that’s why there’s KFC delivery.’