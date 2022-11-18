KFC Campaign Celebrates Fried Chicken Delivered Straight To Door
Created by Mother London, the campaign launches KFC's sponsorship of the World Cup on ITV
18 November 2022
Mother London's new campaign for KFC celebrates the comforting prospect of a bucket of delicious fried chicken delivered right to your doorstep.
The campaign is led by 13 sponsorship idents appearing in rotation for the duration of ITV’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer of KFC UKI said: “We tell people to make themselves comfortable when in our restaurants, but in reality, there’s no place like home. And that’s why we know KFC Delivery will be coming to the rescue for so many this winter, because what could be better than buckets of delicious fried chicken delivered to your door? Well, the answer’s simple - not much. So put those feet up, turn on the TV and enjoy. After all, that’s why there’s KFC Delivery.”
The sponsorship activity is complemented by a national OOH campaign running in parallel, which brings even more of those all too familiar ‘struggling to get my KFC home’ situations to life in bold imagery. It uses the tagline: ‘And that’s why there’s KFC delivery.’
KFC Delivery is opening its first-ever pub in Hammersmith, London. The Colonel’s Arms – a pint-drinking, chicken-eating, football-watching venue – that KFC claims will give guests an experience that even rivals enjoying KFC from the comfort of the couch, with fried chicken delivered directly to your table.
KFC will also be hijacking other brands’ OOH ads, with Digivans and print ads appearing next to brands that are perfectly accompanied by KFC Delivery - a tactic enabled by the close collaboration of creative and laser-focused media buys. In one example, KFC has opportunistically targeted PlayStation’s launch of God of War: Ragnarok - one of the biggest entertainment releases of the year and the perfect accompaniment to KFC Delivery - with the tagline ‘And that’s why there’s KFC Delivery’ appearing across transport media.
CREDITS
Brand: KFC UK and Ireland
Client: Jack Hinchliffe, CMO
Campaign: And that’s why there’s KFC Delivery
Strategy: Mother
Creative: Mother
PR: Freuds
Media: Mindshare
Colonel’s Arms created by: Proud Robinson + Partners
TV Production Company: Friend London
TV Director: Ric Cantor
OOH Production Company: We Folk
OOH Photographer: Cheryl Dunn