Stella Artois 'Strips Back' to Showcase Its Unfiltered Beer

The TV, print, social and OOH campaign tells the story of a vibrant, yet slow paced European town, where the people live as naturally as the beer they drink.

As for the beer itself, Stella Artois Unfiltered is quite simply what it says it is - a beer that hasn’t been filtered, allowing the fresh flavours of Saaz and Mandarina Bavaria hops to burst through for a naturally refreshing flavour. It may look unusually hazy in colour, but it’s a golden lager in its purest form.

In collaboration with Anonymous Content and director Autumn De Wilde, the 30 second film shows the town’s inhabitants feeling totally comfortable in their own skin (and not much else), enjoying a cold chalice of Stella Artois Unfiltered.

The ad includes a reimagined version of Stella Artois’ iconic advertising music from ‘Jean de Florette’, re-recorded with a fresh, lively new twist - much like the Unfiltered beer.

The print and OOH content - shot by photographer Nick Meek – brings another window of how to live ‘au naturel’, from dog walks to chess matches. While today’s Metro cover wrap, shows two locals simply enjoying a totally natural drink together - with the Metro banner covering their modesty, of course.

Meg Chadwick, Senior Brand Manager at Stella Artois Europe comments: “Not many people know that beer originally wasn’t filtered - we’re so excited to be taking it back to its roots with the launch of Stella Artois Unfiltered. Our campaign 'Beer, au naturel' speaks to the truth of our naturally unfiltered beer - a lager in its most natural form. A beer as fresh and flavoursome as this, deserves a truly unmissable campaign – so why not showcase the beauty of being real, authentic and ‘au naturel’?’’

Campaign Credits

