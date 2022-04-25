Mother and KFC Go Big On Wraps

Embracing tactics more commonly used by mortgage providers or energy suppliers, the campaign aims to radically change the way people enjoy their lunchtime chicken wraps.

Launching on Monday, the campaign by Mother will be comparing the enhanced benefits of the KFC’s superior, toasted, Original Recipe-filled, penny-cheaper wrap with the competition. There's hard hitting OOH, as well as compelling testimonials from people who have benefitted from the switch.

Leo Sloley, Marketing Lead from KFC said: “We know people can be pretty set in their ways when it comes to lunch choices, so we’re making it an easy decision to choose KFC for lunch with our new Twister Wrap Of The Day at only £1.98. Our new campaign helps you see all the benefits of switching your wrap provider to KFC.”

CREDS:

Client: KFC UK&I

Campaign: Wrap Switch

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company (TV): RSA Films

Director: Meji Alabi

Post Production: Black Kite

Edit House: Trim

Editor: Matt Newman

Audio: Sam Robson at No8

Photography: Martin Poole through Dillion&Friends

Photography: Will Douglas through At Trayler