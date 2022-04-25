Mother and KFC Go Big On Wraps
The campaign looks to challenge the dreary lunchtime stereotype
25 April 2022
KFC is disrupting lunch habits by encouraging consumers to switch wrap provider in its latest campaign. The range of four different Twister Wraps of the Day are not only superior in quality, they also come at a market-smashing price of £1.98. A whole one penny cheaper than a leading competitor.
Embracing tactics more commonly used by mortgage providers or energy suppliers, the campaign aims to radically change the way people enjoy their lunchtime chicken wraps.
Launching on Monday, the campaign by Mother will be comparing the enhanced benefits of the KFC’s superior, toasted, Original Recipe-filled, penny-cheaper wrap with the competition. There's hard hitting OOH, as well as compelling testimonials from people who have benefitted from the switch.
Leo Sloley, Marketing Lead from KFC said: “We know people can be pretty set in their ways when it comes to lunch choices, so we’re making it an easy decision to choose KFC for lunch with our new Twister Wrap Of The Day at only £1.98. Our new campaign helps you see all the benefits of switching your wrap provider to KFC.”
CREDS:
Client: KFC UK&I
Campaign: Wrap Switch
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company (TV): RSA Films
Director: Meji Alabi
Post Production: Black Kite
Edit House: Trim
Editor: Matt Newman
Audio: Sam Robson at No8
Photography: Martin Poole through Dillion&Friends
Photography: Will Douglas through At Trayler