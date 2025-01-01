We are committed to protecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy details how we use your personal identifying information. This Privacy Policy may be modified at any time without notice to you. Please review this document each time you visit us or use any of our tools or services.

We will never reveal your personal information to any third party or entity except under the following circumstances, or as explained below:

If a governmental agency, or an attorney, subpoenas your private information, or makes a formal request for discovery pursuant to any legal action, or pending legal action.

If our attorney requests such information relevant to a current or pending legal matter in which you are a potential or actual party or otherwise contributed in some way to the causation of the legal matter.

Please note that we may employ the use of Cookies. Cookies are small programs that enhance your use of the Internet, in general, and specifically we use Cookies to enhance your usage of our functions. You may turn off your Cookies by adjusting the appropriate setting on your browser.

Information about your use of this website is collected using server access logs and a tracking cookie. The collected information consists of the following:

The IP address from which you access the website;

The type of browser and operating system you use to access our site;

The date and time you access our site;

The pages you visit; and

The addresses of pages from where you followed a link to our site.

We use this information to help us make our site more useful to visitors and to better understand how and when our site is used. We do not (and will not allow any third party to) track or collect personally identifiable information or associate gathered data with any personally identifying information from other sources.

By using this website, you consent to the collection of this data in the manner and for the purpose described above.

This Website may, from time to time, provide links to other websites. We have no control over such websites and are not responsible for the content of these websites. This privacy policy does not extend to your use of such websites. You are advised to read the privacy policy or statement of other websites prior to using them.