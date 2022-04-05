Lumo and Mother Encourage Us to Avoid ‘Flight Shame’

The film shoot doubled to produce a series of behind the scenes and meme clips for use in social media. The press hones in on the carbon footprint difference between Lumo and flying, offering ways to disguise oneself on a flight, and highlighting the faff we all have to go through when travelling by plane v the simplicity of going from city centre to city centre on Lumo. Out of home encourages people to ditch the plane, with a series of common flight gripes blown up to live in the super-size of posters.

Natalie Jolly, marketing manager at Lumo commented: “Our trains are one of the most environmentally sustainable ways to travel between the destinations we serve and we’re proud of the investment we’ve made in making this a reality. But being environmentally-conscious doesn’t need to always be so serious, we wanted to have some fun with our brand launch campaign, making our potential passengers excited about travelling with Lumo, we can’t wait to see them on-board.”

Running across media in Greater London, Scotland and the North East of England, this is the first work by Mother for the brand since being appointed by Lumo following a competitive pitch.

Nick Hallbery, creative director at Mother added: “Lumo wants to change the way people view UK long distance travel. It’s their, and our, belief that travelling by train just makes more sense all round - and in this work we had fun bringing that fact to life.”

CREDS

Creative Agency – Mother

Production Company - Arts & Sciences

Director: Bobbsey Twins

DOP: Alex Barber

Managing Director / EP: James Bland

Producer: Emma Butterworth

Production Manager: Natalie Isaac

Production Assistant: Nancy Eite Cooper

Edit House - STITCH

Editor: Leo King

Producer: Angela Hart

Post Production - Black Kite

Colourist: George K

Lead Flame: Ben East

Producer: Phil Whalley

Sound - 750MPH

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Audio Producer: Aishah Amodu

Music Supervision

The Hogan