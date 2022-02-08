Mother’s first creative for Trainline pokes fun at all things complicated
The work celebrates the simplicity of using a railcard
08 February 2022
Mother’s first work for Trainline is a nation-wide integrated campaign that sees a couple debating to buy a railcard.
The work was inspired by the unawareness around the brand’s digital railcard offering, and the campaign uses comedy to emphasise just how much of a no-brainer buying a digital railcard is. Such simplicity isn’t for everyone mind, as seen within the TV commercial, “Shoes”, where the protagonist prefers the impractical.
Natalie Marques head of brand for Trainline said: “We wanted rail travellers to know that a quick and easy way to save significant money on their journey is with a digital Railcard from Trainline. Thanks to us finding greater value tickets for customers and offering a Railcard all in one app, there’s also no more fumbling around for paper tickets as the conductor approaches!”
CREDITS
Agency: Mother
Production: BOLD
Illustrator: Stevie Gee