Uber Eats new campaign is an ode to couriers

Launching on TV and VOD, as well as OOH and digital and social assets, the courier features alongside food shots from a wide selection of UK restaurants.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing UK at Uber Eats, said: “After what has been a tough 18 months for everyone, we wanted to celebrate the resilience of the Great British public and the role of a great food delivery to lift your spirits. Our latest ‘Bring It’ campaign focuses on the power of food to help pick you up, lift your mood and give you the energy to persevere. Whatever the week throws at you, Uber Eats are always there.”

Credits

Mother

Head of Marketing, UKI: Maya Gallego Spiers

Senior Campaign Manager: Romy Moeller

Campaign Manager: Alice Furlong

Director: Mike Warzin

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

EP: James Bland

Producer: Giles Skillicorn

DP: Steve Annis

Casting: Kharmel Cochrane

Editor: Joe Guest, Final Cut

Edit producer: Maggie McDermott

Colourist: Richard Fearon

Post: Black Kite

Post producer: Phil Whalley

Sound design: Parv Thind, Jonny Platt, Wave

Sound producer: Rebecca Boswell

Composer: Paul Kelly

Music Supervision: Mr Pape