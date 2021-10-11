Uber Eats new campaign is an ode to couriers
The latest series of spots by Mother features various food items dramatised by Ekow Quartey
11 October 2021
Uber Eats has launched the third installment of its ‘Bring It’ campaign, in which courier Ekow Quartey regales viewers by listing various food items in dramatic form.
In the films, Quartey arrives in people's moments of need and delivers motivational speeches that only mention favourite food items.
In the first film to launch, 'Project Team', he is greeted by late-night office workers in a slump. Seeing their exhaustion, he paces the room, listing off their food order and rallying the team back together with a cry of ‘Edamame Beans’.
The music in the films taken from the film score of the 1999 film Any Given Sunday. The composition originally underpinned the scene of Al Pacino’s famous ‘Inch by Inch’ speech - and Paul Kelly recomposed it for each of these films, giving them a rousing and filmic tone.
Launching on TV and VOD, as well as OOH and digital and social assets, the courier features alongside food shots from a wide selection of UK restaurants.
Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing UK at Uber Eats, said: “After what has been a tough 18 months for everyone, we wanted to celebrate the resilience of the Great British public and the role of a great food delivery to lift your spirits. Our latest ‘Bring It’ campaign focuses on the power of food to help pick you up, lift your mood and give you the energy to persevere. Whatever the week throws at you, Uber Eats are always there.”
Credits
Mother
Head of Marketing, UKI: Maya Gallego Spiers
Senior Campaign Manager: Romy Moeller
Campaign Manager: Alice Furlong
Director: Mike Warzin
Production Company: Arts & Sciences
EP: James Bland
Producer: Giles Skillicorn
DP: Steve Annis
Casting: Kharmel Cochrane
Editor: Joe Guest, Final Cut
Edit producer: Maggie McDermott
Colourist: Richard Fearon
Post: Black Kite
Post producer: Phil Whalley
Sound design: Parv Thind, Jonny Platt, Wave
Sound producer: Rebecca Boswell
Composer: Paul Kelly
Music Supervision: Mr Pape