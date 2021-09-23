Jessica Alba stars in Dubai Tourism and Mother’s new "Dubai Presents" trailer

The one-minute film, directed by Craig Gillespie, hints at an itinerary packed with hidden gems - from uncovering the city’s history dating back to the Iron Age to a perfect day spent on a desert oasis; indulging in an Emirati meal over a campfire and learning about Bedouin traditions from falconry to astronomy and more.

The trailer pays homage to the city’s multicultural roots as it prepares to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and the start of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Shot on location in Dubai with the city backdrop acting as the set, the films will run in digital, cinema and TV media in 27 global markets in 15 languages.

CREDITS

Client: Dubai Tourism

Creative: Mother

Production Company: MJZ

Director: Craig Gillespie

D.O.P: Nicolas Karakatsanis

Producer: Martha Davis

Overseas Production Company: Stoked

Edit House: Exile

Editors: Shane Reid, Nick Gilberg, Will Butler and Brendan Jenkins (Ten Three)

Post House: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Producer: Jon Purton

Production coordinator:Emma Hughes

VFX supervisor: Ryan Knowles

VFX leads: Sarah Crux, Ally Burnett, Ruben Llusia, Hani AlYousif

VFX artists: Alberto Pizzocchero, Daniel Brewster, Adam Woolrich, Ludvig Hallenius, Christian Block, Doruk Saglam, Kia Coates Stirling Archibald , Thiago Vilas Boas, Heather Costa, Will Medcalf, Tane Welham, Chris Fraser, Kieran Jordan, Oscar Tornincasa, Julie Cruette, Luke Butler, Dave Birkill, Gareth Williams, Adam Darrah

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineers: Sam Ashwell (lead), Jeff Smith, Tom Joyce, Mike Bovil and Jake Ashwell

Music Company: duotone audio group

Creative Director/Founder: Peter Nashel

Composer: Peter Nashel

Executive Music Producer: Ross Hopman

Senior Music Producer: Giovonni Lobato