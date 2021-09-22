St Luke’s creates campaign targeting Tech Giants for Which?

Neil Caldicott, Which?’s director of audience, brand and comms, said: “Tech giants can do amazing things on their platforms using technology to make our lives better. However, they don’t seem to put the same effort into keeping consumers safe online. This campaign calls out the tech giants and uses public pressure to push them to act, so that we can all be better protected online.”

Rich Denney, ECD at St Luke’s added: “It's time for all the tech giants to stop their excuses. They have the power and technology to monitor their own sites and a responsibility to protect the public who use them. Thankfully we have Which? leading the charge to petition Parliament to get this changed. Enough is enough, we are #JustNotBuyingIt anymore.”

The campaign will also use geo-targeted messages such as an ad on the eye-shaped screen in Birmingham’s main shopping centre that reads: “The tech giants can see you are in Grand Central Square - but can’t see scammers on their own sites? #JustNotBuyingIt.”

CREDITS

Advertiser/Brand: Which?

Campaign: #JustNotBuyingIt

Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney

Agency Creatives: Joaquín Olascoaga, Alexandria Bailey, Polina Harkin, Gatis Pakalns, Laura Stevens, Claire Wombwell

Senior animator and designer: Jon Hubbard

Animator and designer: Vanisha Mistry

Designer: Dan Forde

Chief Strategy Officer: Dan Hulse

Planning Director: Charlotte Walters

Agency Planner: Tara Ellis

Business Lead: Leanne Silman

Account Director: Rob Evans

Account Manager: Charlotte Crawley

Agency Producer: Christine Sibthorp

Media Planning/Buying: Brainlabs & Goodstuff