St Luke’s creates campaign targeting Tech Giants for Which?
Consumer rights organisation Which? launches petition demanding action to keep users safe
22 September 2021
Which? is launching a provocative advertising campaign calling for new legislation to force tech giants to do more to protect online users from scams, dodgy reviews and dangerous products sold on their sites.
The campaign devised by St. Luke’s, encourages the public to sign a petition demanding that the Government legislates to make tech companies take responsibility, and be more accountable for content on their sites. The endline and hashtag challenges tech giants with the statement #JustNotBuyingIt.
The month-long campaign includes an outdoor component running for two weeks with supporting digital and social media ads, which will run for a further fortnight. Media buying is through Brainlabs and Goodstuff.
The online ads open with a statement, rhetorically countered in the next line:
“Tech Giants can recognise your face - but can't recognise a fake review?”
“Tech Giants can tell what you’re saving for - but can’t tell when a scammer’s after your savings?”
“Tech Giants can see if you’re getting married - but can’t promise to remove fake ads?”
”Tech giants can tell you’ve bought a washing machine - but can’t tell you if it’s safe?”
After the endline #JustNotBuyingIt, the final frame says: “It’s time for the tech giants to take responsibility. Search Which? Campaigns to sign our petition now.”
Neil Caldicott, Which?’s director of audience, brand and comms, said: “Tech giants can do amazing things on their platforms using technology to make our lives better. However, they don’t seem to put the same effort into keeping consumers safe online. This campaign calls out the tech giants and uses public pressure to push them to act, so that we can all be better protected online.”
Rich Denney, ECD at St Luke’s added: “It's time for all the tech giants to stop their excuses. They have the power and technology to monitor their own sites and a responsibility to protect the public who use them. Thankfully we have Which? leading the charge to petition Parliament to get this changed. Enough is enough, we are #JustNotBuyingIt anymore.”
The campaign will also use geo-targeted messages such as an ad on the eye-shaped screen in Birmingham’s main shopping centre that reads: “The tech giants can see you are in Grand Central Square - but can’t see scammers on their own sites? #JustNotBuyingIt.”
