'There's An Ocado Just For You' By St Luke's

Online grocery retailer Ocado is launching its biggest national advertising campaign, created by St. Luke's.

The campaign has ditched its strapline 'The Online Supermarket' and updated it to 'There's an Ocado Just For You', to reflect the retailer's extensive product range allowing customers to personalise their shop with their favourite items. The campaign will run across social, digital, radio, TV, OOH, London Bus Wraps and Press from 8 May, 2021.

With all above-the-line media planning and buying orchestrated by Hearts & Science, the campaign launches with a simultaneous broadcast at 9pm across all major commercial UK networks on May 8 - designed to reach families as they settle into their evening TV viewing. Digital media has been organised by mSix, using data-driven methods to amplify the campaign across search, social, display and video channels.

The 60-second spot shows an Ocado driver delivering to different locations and households, with his transportation humorously transforming into the corresponding delivery vehicle. From a Morris Minor bread van; a small fishing boat sailing in with fresh fish; an Italian artisanal deli three-wheeler; a farmer’s tractor with fresh vegetables; an ice-cream van extending to reach the second-floor apartment; to a train of frozen food cabinets pulled by a Skidoo through a snowy street. The action is accompanied by a cheerful tune describing the scenes.

The advertising campaign reflects the wide range of items available online; Ocado offers more than 49,000 different products, far exceeding traditional bricks-and-mortar supermarkets. With over 5,000 M&S exclusives, a competitively priced own brand range, thousands of vegetarian options, and the widest range of organic fruit and veg, wines, ice cream and desserts on the market. Recent additions to Ocado.com include a dedicated B-Corp aisle for eco-friendly brands, and a separate Rising Stars aisle, formed to celebrate new and up-and-coming British suppliers.

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado Retail said: "With a bigger range than any other supermarket, Ocado can truly deliver a personalised service to each customer. We’re tremendously excited to shout (and sing!) about this through our new campaign, as we look forward to welcoming more people than ever to come and experience Ocado’s terrific range, value and convenience."

The original track features lyrics by St. Luke’s creatives Alan Young and Matt Harvey with the melody composed by Native. The use of a memorable jingle is a strong pull for the brand as it can be used across radio as well as digital and TV, bringing the tune and end-line to mind when it is seen in its static versions. Friend of the Ocado brand, Giovanna Fletcher, author and podcaster, supplies the voice-over.

Alan Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s said: "Now is the ideal time for Ocado to communicate its offering to prospective customers and remind existing ones of why it’s outstanding. The sheer breadth of Ocado’s offering means people can have more of what matters to them. This campaign makes the ubiquitous Ocado van an icon that represents a new level of personalised service for shoppers across the UK."

Garrett O’Reilly, managing director, Hearts & Science added: "We’re incredibly excited to support Ocado through the next phase of their growth story. The ‘Ocado Just for You’ strategy has been a joy to work with from a media perspective. It’s meant we’ve been able to bring in dynamic audiences and messaging, to ensure even more people are aware of Ocado’s fantastic range and value, and that there truly is an Ocado just for them."

The campaign also features Ocado’s new rebranding and colour change from green to grape, by Jones Knowles Ritchie; and a new Ocado "swirl" logo along with Ocado’s new custom typeface designed by F37 Foundry.

CREDITS

Client: Lisa McDowell, head of brand marketing; Sarah Emerson, brand advertising & media lead; Alicia Clarke, brand marketing manager

Chief creative officer:Alan Young

Creative partner: Julian Vizard

Creatives: Joanne Boyle, Matt Harvey and Hannah Talbut

AV:

Agency producer:

Chloe London, Producer

Joel Campbell, Production assistant

Agency planner:

Dan Hulse, chief strategy officer

Tara Ellis, planner

Business director: Anastasia Terzeon

Senior account director: Emily Gill-Heginbotham

Account manager: Maisie La Costa

Account executive: Sam Everett

Director: DOM&NIC

Production company: Outsider

Production co producer: John Madsen

Post Production:

Editor: Ed Cheeseman @ Final Cut

VFX Production: The Mill

VFX ECD: Wes

Colourist: James Bamford

Exec VFX Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Senior VFX Producer: Ange Toner

3D VFX Supervisor: Alan Williamson

2D VFX Supervisor: Zoe Cosh

Sound Design:

Sound Studio: String & Tins

Sound Engineer: Adam Smyth

Music supervision: Native

DoP: Stephen Keith-Roach

Music: Native

Composition:

Lyrics - Alan Young, CCO and Matt Harvey, Creative – St. Luke’s

Music: Native

Media: Hearts & Science

Digital media: M/Six

Design Agency: Jones Knowles Ritchie

Typeface: F37 Foundry

Non-AV

Agency Producer: Georgie Moran

Lead Designer: Tod Butler

Designers: Ben Gilbey, Dan Forde, Kate Henderson

Project Manager: Georgie Moran / Andrew Thorne

Photographer: Jamie Orlando Smith

Production: CRXSS

Producer: Joanna Niklas

Food stylist: Rob Morris

Food stylist assistant: Livia Abraham

Prop Stylist: Aurelien Farjon

Digital Operator: Liam Desbois

Photo Assistant: Ollie Jarman

Retouching: Digital Light

CGI, Repro & Digital HTML5: Curious Productions

