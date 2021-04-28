'There's An Ocado Just For You' By St Luke's
Ocado launches new brand campaign - its biggest national multi-channel advertising campaign to date
Online grocery retailer Ocado is launching its biggest national advertising campaign, created by St. Luke's.
The campaign has ditched its strapline 'The Online Supermarket' and updated it to 'There's an Ocado Just For You', to reflect the retailer's extensive product range allowing customers to personalise their shop with their favourite items. The campaign will run across social, digital, radio, TV, OOH, London Bus Wraps and Press from 8 May, 2021.
With all above-the-line media planning and buying orchestrated by Hearts & Science, the campaign launches with a simultaneous broadcast at 9pm across all major commercial UK networks on May 8 - designed to reach families as they settle into their evening TV viewing. Digital media has been organised by mSix, using data-driven methods to amplify the campaign across search, social, display and video channels.
The 60-second spot shows an Ocado driver delivering to different locations and households, with his transportation humorously transforming into the corresponding delivery vehicle. From a Morris Minor bread van; a small fishing boat sailing in with fresh fish; an Italian artisanal deli three-wheeler; a farmer’s tractor with fresh vegetables; an ice-cream van extending to reach the second-floor apartment; to a train of frozen food cabinets pulled by a Skidoo through a snowy street. The action is accompanied by a cheerful tune describing the scenes.
The advertising campaign reflects the wide range of items available online; Ocado offers more than 49,000 different products, far exceeding traditional bricks-and-mortar supermarkets. With over 5,000 M&S exclusives, a competitively priced own brand range, thousands of vegetarian options, and the widest range of organic fruit and veg, wines, ice cream and desserts on the market. Recent additions to Ocado.com include a dedicated B-Corp aisle for eco-friendly brands, and a separate Rising Stars aisle, formed to celebrate new and up-and-coming British suppliers.
Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado Retail said: "With a bigger range than any other supermarket, Ocado can truly deliver a personalised service to each customer. We’re tremendously excited to shout (and sing!) about this through our new campaign, as we look forward to welcoming more people than ever to come and experience Ocado’s terrific range, value and convenience."
The original track features lyrics by St. Luke’s creatives Alan Young and Matt Harvey with the melody composed by Native. The use of a memorable jingle is a strong pull for the brand as it can be used across radio as well as digital and TV, bringing the tune and end-line to mind when it is seen in its static versions. Friend of the Ocado brand, Giovanna Fletcher, author and podcaster, supplies the voice-over.
Alan Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s said: "Now is the ideal time for Ocado to communicate its offering to prospective customers and remind existing ones of why it’s outstanding. The sheer breadth of Ocado’s offering means people can have more of what matters to them. This campaign makes the ubiquitous Ocado van an icon that represents a new level of personalised service for shoppers across the UK."
Garrett O’Reilly, managing director, Hearts & Science added: "We’re incredibly excited to support Ocado through the next phase of their growth story. The ‘Ocado Just for You’ strategy has been a joy to work with from a media perspective. It’s meant we’ve been able to bring in dynamic audiences and messaging, to ensure even more people are aware of Ocado’s fantastic range and value, and that there truly is an Ocado just for them."
The campaign also features Ocado’s new rebranding and colour change from green to grape, by Jones Knowles Ritchie; and a new Ocado "swirl" logo along with Ocado’s new custom typeface designed by F37 Foundry.
