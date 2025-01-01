St Luke’s
St Luke’s is one of the UK’s leading creative agencies and is wholly independent and management owned, as it has been for the last 25 years
For 25 years, we have consistently challenged the way the industry works, the way brands are built, and the way agencies work; this was recognised when Campaign named us one of The 20 Best Agencies of All Time.
We’re famous for being an employer of choice, regularly featuring in lists of the best places to work and Agency of the Year shortlists.
Culture
Our culture is underpinned by three core ideas. Firstly, we enable personal transformation, through initiatives such as the Make Yourself More Interesting Fund, which allows people to develop any skill they wish, and regular collective learning experiences. We are one of the very few agencies to be awarded CPG Gold accreditation for the last three years.
Secondly, we foster a sense of collective ambition. The success of our clients’ business is everyone’s business. Aligning commercial performance with fees, and our agency-wide profit share scheme are important ways of ensuring this.
Thirdly, we look for ways to encourage our people to undertake new adventures, through seeking out new destinations and discovering new things about themselves and the world around them.
People do their best work when they feel properly supported. Our Healthy, Wealthy & Wise philosophy is about creating a supportive environment in the workplace where our people can flourish; from looking after physical and mental wellbeing, to ensuring career ambitions are properly nurtured.
We are committed to equal opportunities and providing a safe environment where everyone can thrive. Our management board and creative department are both 50:50 male:female ratio. In 2019, 60% of our interns and 33% of full-time entry-level recruits were BAME, and in 2020 50% of all hirings were BAME. We also have a CV-free internship application form, and we are constantly looking for more ways to drive greater diversity.
All this leads to a more open, creative and ambitious mindset, which, in turn, leads to better work for our clients.
Approach
Our work for brands starts with a simple belief: the brands which set the agenda are the ones that win all the attention.
We exist to help brands set the agenda in their market and the world at large.
A clear and compelling brand agenda will not only drive highly visible and persuasive communications, but help drive decision-making across every touchpoint, and across all audiences.
We have a clearly articulated process for defining these brand agendas, based on rigorous insight, and involving all stakeholders in its development. Because everyone needs to feel ownership and be inspired to work with the idea, we’ll keep going until everyone is smiling. When it comes to creating comms, we are incredibly disciplined about creating a clear and coherent brand world that means the brand remains consistent and highly visible, while never feeling boring or samey. We call it being consistently unforgettable.
Commercial
We set out clear and measurable objectives for every client, and are proud of the commercial impact we have had for brands like Tanqueray (19% Net Sales Value increase globally in its first year), Very (grew from launch to a £1.7 billion brand during our 10-year partnership), Old Mout (now the fastest-growing world premium cider), Tyrrells (33.7% value increase following launch).
The last word: from our clients
“St Luke’s agenda-setting purpose was simply brilliant.”
Marketing Director, Ocado
“What I have been impressed with is the team. Whilst other agencies put less emphasis on planning in recent years, planning is at the heart of everything they do. They want to understand the business we are in and help us solve business problems or opportunities creatively.”
Marketing Director, KP Snacks
“These kinds of relationships are pretty rare these days: it’s been a very special experience and I think we have created something special together.”
Brand Director, HEINEKEN