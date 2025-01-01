Culture

Our culture is underpinned by three core ideas. Firstly, we enable personal transformation, through initiatives such as the Make Yourself More Interesting Fund, which allows people to develop any skill they wish, and regular collective learning experiences. We are one of the very few agencies to be awarded CPG Gold accreditation for the last three years.

Secondly, we foster a sense of collective ambition. The success of our clients’ business is everyone’s business. Aligning commercial performance with fees, and our agency-wide profit share scheme are important ways of ensuring this.

Thirdly, we look for ways to encourage our people to undertake new adventures, through seeking out new destinations and discovering new things about themselves and the world around them.

People do their best work when they feel properly supported. Our Healthy, Wealthy & Wise philosophy is about creating a supportive environment in the workplace where our people can flourish; from looking after physical and mental wellbeing, to ensuring career ambitions are properly nurtured.

We are committed to equal opportunities and providing a safe environment where everyone can thrive. Our management board and creative department are both 50:50 male:female ratio. In 2019, 60% of our interns and 33% of full-time entry-level recruits were BAME, and in 2020 50% of all hirings were BAME. We also have a CV-free internship application form, and we are constantly looking for more ways to drive greater diversity.

All this leads to a more open, creative and ambitious mindset, which, in turn, leads to better work for our clients.