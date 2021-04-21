River Island Inspires Us To Follow Our Desires This Summer

‘Unleash your vibe at the River Island’ is an unapologetic call for us all to follow our desires this coming summer season and let our true selves shine, after a year of being cooped up indoors.

The campaign features four women throwing off the shackles of lockdown in a celebration of liberation and friendship reminding us of the glorious fun we’ve been missing.

From hugging each other in the foyer of an opulently decorated hotel, to having a knockabout on a tennis court, getting to grips with riding a classic chopper and poolside frolics, after the months most of us have spent in jersey leisurewear, the clothes featured are equally liberated – gorgeous colours, pretty prints and frivolous frills all designed to bring us joy.

The campaign goes live on 29 April and runs for six weeks on video-on-demand in 30- and 20-second versions and on social channels. The photography from the campaign will run across all River Islands owned channels: website, emails and DM. It is the first major campaign created by St Luke’s for the brand.

Jill Gate, marketing director at River Island, said: “So much of what we took for granted suddenly feels so precious and getting these things back is truly liberating. St Luke’s has tapped brilliantly into customer mindset and emotions with a campaign which feels like a real celebration of a moment in time that we’ve all been waiting to welcome.”

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, said: “The high street is open once again and we’re actually going to have somewhere to wear new clothes – a perfect moment for the River Island brand to celebrate what it stands for and remind everyone how much there is to look forward to.”