KP Snacks, St Luke's
KP Returns To TV With A KPow! In a New Campaign By St Luke's
KP Snacks is revitalising its core flagship brand KP
21 April 2021
Created by St. Luke’s, the campaign launches KPow! as a branding idea across the range, that links powerfully with the epic taste of the products.
In an ‘utterly nut-tastic’ new campaign for KP Nuts, the brand makes its first appearance on TV in three years, which drives awareness of the bold flavour range appealing to younger consumers.
Two 30-second films show the lift that the ‘flavour hit’ of KP Nuts can bring to enliven any situation. The ads introduce a new cast of animated characters placed in everyday settings where KP Nuts is the exciting snack to provide the taste upgrade they desperately need.
'Office' shows an afternoon meeting where everyone is flagging: even the plants are drooping, and time stands still. When KP Spicy Chilli flavour peanuts are brought into the mix, everyone springs to life and the meeting turns into a party where everyone is invited. A car-full of friends in 'Traffic Jam' are also jaded with the delay, until KP Salt & Vinegar peanuts come out to play and the car starts to rock, as the friends get a taste boost, and the slow journey is transformed into a memorable experience.
The ads, directed by Blinkink duo Stevie Gee and Essy May, use a mix of 3D and 2D assets to create a unique KP brand world. They will run on TV and VOD across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels. The films are supported by a mix of OOH and DOOH executions and social media. Media planning and buying is through Starcom. The campaign will run until December.
Ilan Arkin, marketing controller, KP Snacks said: “Taste is king when it comes to snacking so our challenge was to bring taste to the forefront and convince more consumers to eat more nuts on more occasions. We needed to set KP apart as the ultimate snacking choice throughout the day by driving greater awareness of our bold flavour range.”
Richard Denney, executive creative director at St. Luke’s added: “We’re incredibly excited to share this bold new work with the world. It’s been a labour of love for the agency and client creating this modern new brand world for Britain’s favourite nut.”
KP is one of most famous nut brands in the UK, but consumer research found that its products were being saved for premium occasions or associated with the pub. St Luke’s campaign aims to make KP into a more contemporary, relevant nut brand and a popular choice for everyday snacking occasions.
St Luke’s was appointed by KP Snacks to its Tyrells, Popchips and KP brands in May 2019.
CREDITS
Advertiser: KP Snacks
Brand: KP
KP Snacks: Kevin McNair, Marketing Director
Zoe Cashin – Howe, Marketing Controller
Ilan Arkin, Marketing Controller
Sue Mackay, Marketing Manager
Jenny Blanco Barcia, Marketing Manager
Rachael Rayner, Assistant Brand Manager
John McDougall, Assistant Brand Manager
Campaign Title: KPow!
Creative Agency: St. Luke’s
Executive Creative Director: Richard Denney
Art Director: Laura Stevens
Copywriter: Claire Wombwell
Designers: Rob Hare, Javier Leal-Olivas
Chief Strategy Officer: Dan Hulse
Strategy Director: Lydia Jones
Business Lead: Laura Harris
Account Director: Rob Evans
Account Managers: Maisie LaCosta, Hope Shooter
Head of TV: Chloe London
Agency Producer: Georgie Moran
Assistant Producer: Joel Campbell
Production Company Blinkink
Director/Production Co: Stevie Gee & Essy May
Producer: Michael Parks
Animation: Blinkink Studio
Post Production: ETC
Colourist: Andi Chu
Producer: Alasdair Patrick
Media Planning/Buying: Starcom
Campaign Dates: April-December 2021