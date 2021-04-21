KP Returns To TV With A KPow! In a New Campaign By St Luke's

Created by St. Luke’s, the campaign launches KPow! as a branding idea across the range, that links powerfully with the epic taste of the products.

In an ‘utterly nut-tastic’ new campaign for KP Nuts, the brand makes its first appearance on TV in three years, which drives awareness of the bold flavour range appealing to younger consumers.

Two 30-second films show the lift that the ‘flavour hit’ of KP Nuts can bring to enliven any situation. The ads introduce a new cast of animated characters placed in everyday settings where KP Nuts is the exciting snack to provide the taste upgrade they desperately need.

'Office' shows an afternoon meeting where everyone is flagging: even the plants are drooping, and time stands still. When KP Spicy Chilli flavour peanuts are brought into the mix, everyone springs to life and the meeting turns into a party where everyone is invited. A car-full of friends in 'Traffic Jam' are also jaded with the delay, until KP Salt & Vinegar peanuts come out to play and the car starts to rock, as the friends get a taste boost, and the slow journey is transformed into a memorable experience.

The ads, directed by Blinkink duo Stevie Gee and Essy May, use a mix of 3D and 2D assets to create a unique KP brand world. They will run on TV and VOD across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels. The films are supported by a mix of OOH and DOOH executions and social media. Media planning and buying is through Starcom. The campaign will run until December.