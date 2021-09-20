St Luke's Reveals Rebrand Of Ocado Own Range

The campaign, created by St Luke's, brings to life the philosophy behind Ocado Own Range. Everyday products can improve everyday life, offering shoppers the brilliant quality they expect from Ocado, at prices they can afford every day.

The above-the-line media planning and buying handled by Hearts & Science, is the first time Ocado has advertised its Own Range brand, launches on Emmerdale on ITV on Friday evening with the first of two 30” spots. The campaign will also include three 30” radio spots, press and OOH and will run for a total of eight weeks. The digital and data planning and execution is being handled by m/SIX and will serve to amplify Ocado’s Own Range message to new and existing customers utilising innovative data-driven strategies and bespoke audience segmentation across multiple channels and key partners including Facebook, Pinterest, Google and Teads.

The first TV ad shows an Ocado delivery van adapted into an amphibious vehicle, travelling along a canal and delivering window spray to a barge, with a voiceover saying: ‘Our cleaning essentials at a tidy price. Your home, shipshape’. The spot continues with a vegetable delivery ‘at pocket-friendly prices’ to a busy family, enabling them to cook their ‘house special’ meal.

The second spot features new packaging for Ocado Own Range frozen goods, stating they are at a ‘cool price’ and its new-look ‘bargain baking range’, including flour and eggs. The products help a family to put together a meal easily and quickly on a busy Monday, while the baking products are used for a rainy day bakeathon.

Both commercials finish with the line: ‘With our quality own range at great prices too, there’s an Ocado just for you.’

The headlines across the campaign playfully reinforce Ocado’s collaboration with its customers including: ‘Our frozen food – Your manic Monday”; “Our veggies – Your Sunday lunch trimmings”; “Our cleaning range – Your spotless Saturday” and “Our baking range – Your piece of cake”.

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado said: “The value and quality of Ocado Own Range means customers can enjoy more of the benefits of our full offering of food and household items that matter - for less.”

Alan Young, chief creative office at St Luke’s said: “We needed to make an Own Brand Value campaign that only Ocado could make. It showcases the perfect product at the perfect price - delivered in the perfect way.”