Our vision is to inspire brands and people to impact the world. To create big ideas that make a significant contribution to the planet, society, and the bottom line. We believe in today’s world, this is the best way for our clients to achieve sustainable growth.

We achieve this by breaking down the barriers that restrict talent and ideas.

Which is why our teams work fluidly across five capabilities: Advertising, Innovation, Experience, PR and Health. This allows us to not only operate but innovate at the intersection of capabilities and talent. We believe impact and magic lies at this intersection. Ogilvy scales this by seamlessly connecting and accessing the deep cultural expertise of 132 offices in 83 countries.

The result is multifaceted ideas for our clients that drive impact and are born from the intersection of platform x culture x technology.

We call this Borderless Creativity.

Our leadership team is made up of CEO Fiona Gordon; Helen Matthews, chief people officer; Clare Lawson, chief customer officer; John Cornwell, chief operating officer; and Dede Laurentino, chief creative officer,

With over 800 people spread across seven core capabilities, our breadth of expertise spans multiple disciplines. Recent notable work includes: