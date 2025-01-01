Ogilvy UK
At Ogilvy, we understand that real and powerful growth creates real value
Our vision is to inspire brands and people to impact the world. To create big ideas that make a significant contribution to the planet, society, and the bottom line. We believe in today’s world, this is the best way for our clients to achieve sustainable growth.
We achieve this by breaking down the barriers that restrict talent and ideas.
Which is why our teams work fluidly across five capabilities: Advertising, Innovation, Experience, PR and Health. This allows us to not only operate but innovate at the intersection of capabilities and talent. We believe impact and magic lies at this intersection. Ogilvy scales this by seamlessly connecting and accessing the deep cultural expertise of 132 offices in 83 countries.
The result is multifaceted ideas for our clients that drive impact and are born from the intersection of platform x culture x technology.
We call this Borderless Creativity.
Our leadership team is made up of CEO Fiona Gordon; Helen Matthews, chief people officer; Clare Lawson, chief customer officer; John Cornwell, chief operating officer; and Dede Laurentino, chief creative officer,
With over 800 people spread across seven core capabilities, our breadth of expertise spans multiple disciplines. Recent notable work includes:
Our UK Black Pride’s ‘This is Me. This is Home’ campaign encompassed an integration of digital, social and PR work, driven via a partnership with creative talent across Black and queer communities.
It achieved 17 million digital impressions within just one week of going live, and had a total estimated publisher reach of 28,057,344 impressions.
For Dove, we created a beautiful film putting names to the faces of those who bravely put themselves in harm’s way to treat people battling coronavirus in the midst of the pandemic.
The campaign generated over 2 billion global impressions and garnered unprecedented engagement rates in all markets: 349 per cent increase in Facebook engagement, 1,599 per cent increase in Twitter engagement and 99 per cent positive sentiment in social.
VOXI launched the first-ever work produced and shot entirely in isolation using only the 4K front and rear cameras on the Samsung S20-series phones, and no stock footage.
The ad was turned around in a two-week period, from initial brief to going live.
Bacardi launched an initiative called #RaiseYourSpirits, putting together a total of £1.5 million to help smaller independent bars in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, proving that in times of crisis, they are still driven by core values.
As a result of the #RaiseYourSpirits campaign, Bacardi outpaced total spirits category growth by 11.4 per cent.
Boots kept its doors and arms open during the COVID-19 pandemic, administering a powerful prescription for the nation via our #PrescribeKindness campaign.
Boots’ overall brand health increased by 6.4 per cent, with the campaign smashing all KPIs and achieving Boots’ best brand scores of the decade.
From our work, to our culture, diversity is our superpower. It is integral to our development and the uniqueness of our work. We're committed to driving a sustainable diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy, underpinned by leadership accountability.
Our Internal Inclusion networks, (Ogilvy Roots, Proud, ReWired, Parents & Carers and Equals) along with our Inclusion Board, our dynamic diversity task force, are the beating heart of Ogilvy UK.
Read how Ogilvy UK supports new talent.