Sex In Old Age - Relate and Ogilvy UK launch new campaign to celebrate joy of 'later life' sex

Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director, Ogilvy UK said: “Let’s talk the joy of later life sex. The aim of the campaign is to shine a spotlight on the unseen - intimacy in our later years. Working with Relate and the celebrated photographer Rankin, the intention is to show ageing romance in a way that’s rarely been done or seen before. We wanted to create a new visual language that celebrates the joy of intimacy and sex in later life.

“It’s a subject many perhaps flinch from or don’t often talk about and there is a notion that older people shouldn’t, couldn’t and wouldn’t want to have sex and intimacy in later life. It has seemingly become a taboo subject, but why? The upsides are immeasurable for our mental health and happiness and physical wellbeing. Using stunning film, imagery and provocative headlines we want to start a conversation amongst society as a whole and to encourage the target audience to talk to their partner, friends, doctor or Relate.”

The campaign’s aim is to tackle the stigma around this unspoken subject - the notion that older people shouldn’t, couldn’t and wouldn’t want to have sex and be intimate.

Sarah Milsom, director of communications and engagement, Relate said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone involved in creating this important and beautiful campaign. Working with Ogilvy UK, Rankin and the wonderful older people filmed and photographed has been a pleasure and we hope it will get people talking about what sex and intimacy in later life means to them. Relate’s Sex Therapy services are here for all adults at all stages of life to help improve communication, intimacy and wellbeing. As well as sparking conversations, we hope this tasteful, intimate and joyful campaign helps older people to feel more represented and able to reach out for support if it’s needed.”

Rankin added: “The simple fact is it that we all need intimacy now more than ever – and age, of course, really is just a number. The greatness of love and affection – the very things we can’t stop writing books, films, and pop songs about – doesn’t need to change as we find our later years. This campaign sets out to break convention, and that’s what it did, both before and behind the camera.”

According to a poll undertaken by 3Gem market research:

• Two-thirds of over 65s (67 percent) say sex and intimacy for their age group is rarely (43 percent) or never (24 percent) represented in media compared with a fifth (20 percent) of 18 to 24-year-olds.

• Only one-fifth of Brits think society is OK talking about sex and intimacy in people aged over 60. Fewer than 10 percent of people aged over 65 think society is comfortable with it.