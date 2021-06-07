Ocado And St Luke's Celebrate British Summer

Ocado celebrates the much-anticipated summer with a new campaign by St Luke’s highlighting classic summer characters that we all know and love.

In this new three-month campaign from Ocado, viewers are reminded of those idiosyncratic summer characters who we all recognise. The summer campaign, launched on TV on June 4 and sits under the previously launched brand platform ‘There’s an Ocado just for you’

The new campaign by St. Luke’s London, celebrates the summer traditions of BBQs, picnics, sun-bathing and garden get-togethers and highlights tribes of people with familiar characteristics who like to get together and eat outdoors in the sunshine. From ‘charred sausage lovers’, to ‘half in the sun, half in the shade picnic-ers’, ‘gin o’clockers and ‘sunset spritzers’. The sunny tribes are matched to deals on much-loved brands including Heinz ketchup, Doritos and Holy Guacamole.

Summer themes are also highlighted with sports fans cast as ‘half-time snack grabbers and tennis pros who like their strawberries as the ‘armchair umpires’. Being safe in the sun is also covered, with the ‘can you do my backers’ - the folks we all recognise who cannot quite reach with the sun cream.

The new multi-media campaign will run on TV, OOH, print, digital and social until the end of August and supports the brand campaign which launched last month. Amazing summer deals are framed in a fun and relatable way – and helps points the viewer to ‘Ocado just for you’ – via the customer’s favourite foods.

Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado says, "This year, summer has been something we have all been looking forward to. Socialising and eating together has been limited over the past months and it’s nice to remember the fun things about getting together and having something to eat. At Ocado we hope to bring those people together by offering some great summer deals and inspiring people to go outside and get the BBQ going."

Alan Young, CCO of St Luke’s says, "Rarely is a summer so hotly anticipated. To help everyone make the most of it, Ocado has a collection of deals to delight even the most idiosyncratic customer. Our campaign aims to prove that Ocado can bring the perfect summer shop to all of us."