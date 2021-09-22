Publicis proves the power of patience in ‘No Time to Die’ Heineken campaign
The new TV spot plays on the pandemic-postponed release of the latest James Bond film
22 September 2021
‘Worth the Wait’ features Daniel Craig waiting for the first satisfying sip of an ice-cold Heineken.
Created by Publicis, the spot shows the Bond star patiently pouring himself a glass of Heineken before breaking the fourth wall and announcing to the audience that it was ‘Worth the Wait’.
The spot takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the fact that the next instalment of the James Bond franchise ‘No Time to Die’ was delayed by the pandemic, reassuring fans that the best things come to those who wait.
1/3"Worth the Wait"
2/3"Worth the Wait"
3/3"Worth the Wait"
To test the sentiment behind the campaign, Heineken carried out a social experiment of 115 people who were given cold Heineken or Heineken 0.0 beer at intervals between 0-30 minutes, showing that people who waited 20 minutes had the highest levels of satisfaction.
Bram Westenbrink, global head Heineken brand, said: “Heineken® has been a proud partner of James Bond films since 1997. So, like all Bond fans, we also can’t wait for No Time To Die to hit cinemas. That said, we believe some things really are worth waiting for. And now we can prove it. Whether it’s an ice-cold Heineken® or an action-packed Blockbuster – the best things truly do come to those who wait.”
CREDITS:
Global Chief Creative Officer Publicis WW: Bruno Bertelli
Chief Creative Officer: Cristiana Boccassini
International Coordination Creative Director: Guy Lewis
Copywriter: Olga Alonso
Art Director: Alexia Vindret
Chief Creation Officer: Francesca Zazzera
Account Director: Francesca Baldrighi
Production Company: Smuggler
Director: Sam Gold
Eps: Patrick Milling-Smith & Alison Kunzman
Producer: Erin Wile
DP: Darren Lew
PD: Pete Zumba
Post Producer: Filip Ilic
Colorist: Tim Masick @ Co.3
Color Producer: Kevin Breheny