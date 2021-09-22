ken

Publicis proves the power of patience in ‘No Time to Die’ Heineken campaign

The new TV spot plays on the pandemic-postponed release of the latest James Bond film

By Creative Salon

22 September 2021

‘Worth the Wait’ features Daniel Craig waiting for the first satisfying sip of an ice-cold Heineken.

Created by Publicis, the spot shows the Bond star patiently pouring himself a glass of Heineken before breaking the fourth wall and announcing to the audience that it was ‘Worth the Wait’.

The spot takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the fact that the next instalment of the James Bond franchise ‘No Time to Die’ was delayed by the pandemic, reassuring fans that the best things come to those who wait.

To test the sentiment behind the campaign, Heineken carried out a social experiment of 115 people who were given cold Heineken or Heineken 0.0 beer at intervals between 0-30 minutes, showing that people who waited 20 minutes had the highest levels of satisfaction.

Bram Westenbrink, global head Heineken brand, said: “Heineken® has been a proud partner of James Bond films since 1997. So, like all Bond fans, we also can’t wait for No Time To Die to hit cinemas. That said, we believe some things really are worth waiting for. And now we can prove it. Whether it’s an ice-cold Heineken® or an action-packed Blockbuster – the best things truly do come to those who wait.”

CREDITS:

Global Chief Creative Officer Publicis WW: Bruno Bertelli

Chief Creative Officer: Cristiana Boccassini

International Coordination Creative Director: Guy Lewis

Copywriter: Olga Alonso

Art Director: Alexia Vindret

Chief Creation Officer: Francesca Zazzera

Account Director: Francesca Baldrighi

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Sam Gold

Eps: Patrick Milling-Smith & Alison Kunzman

Producer: Erin Wile

DP: Darren Lew

PD: Pete Zumba

Post Producer: Filip Ilic

Colorist: Tim Masick @ Co.3

Color Producer: Kevin Breheny

