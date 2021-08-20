Publicis.Poke launches Morrison campaign ‘It’s good to grow'

The idea behind the ad and the corresponding initiative is grounded in the belief that, the more a child knows about healthier food, the more likely they are to appreciate and consume it.

The campaign is the second iteration in Morrisons' ‘Make Good Things Happen’ brand platform, which is based on the concept of appreciating what it is we eat.

Dave Monk, executive creative director of Publicis.Poke, said: “The second outing of Morrisons’ new brand platform comes in the form of the brilliant Good To Grow Initiative. Encouraging every schoolkid to get elbows deep in understanding how the food they eat is grown and made. The activity shows how Morrisons are slipping on their green and yellow wellies and walking the walk to Make Good Things Happen for everyone.”

