Publicis.Poke launches post-pandemic travel campaign for P&O Ferries
P&O Ferries has unveiled its first campaign since announcing the launch of a new strategic brand platform ‘To The Sea’ for post-pandemic travel earlier this year
18 August 2021
Publicis.Poke created the brand platform with a teaser film ‘A Calling’ in February earlier this year. Now with travel restrictions easing, P&O is launching the brand platform with a campaign whose centrepiece is a TV spot airing across the UK called 'To The Sea'.
The TV ad, shot under lockdown, seeks to capture the consumer mood for more safety, convenience and flexibility, without compromising on the travel experience. Drawing on notions of escapism and the celebration of the sea as a liberating force, the TV ad shot by Si & Ad symbolises a new way of looking at a centuries-old means of transport, resonating with those who may not have initially considered ferry travel as an option when planning a holiday.
Sarah Rosier, Director of Passenger Sales, P&O Ferries, said: “Many older folk will nostalgically remember hopping onto a ferry for the holiday to France as youngsters but for the easyJet and Airbnb generation, ferry travel is not as front of mind when planning a holiday. As a market leader that for over 180 years has ferried curious travellers on their dream adventures for generations, we have the foundations to inspire this intrepid generation and feed their desire for freedom by rediscovering the uniqueness of ferry travel for years to come.”
The soundtrack of the TV spot is by 1950s Polynesian poet, musician, artist and professional basketball player Paul Page and the brand line, ‘To The Sea’, hand-crafted by multi-award winning typographist Allison Carmichael.
Dave Monk, ECD, Publicis.Poke, added: “‘To The Sea’ is not only a glass raising salute to the oceans, but an open invitation to adventure. To pack up the car, van, motorhome or sidecar and head over the horizon. Like the whole country this campaign has been patiently waiting on land while we all waited for the borders and regulations to open, and pun utterly intended, it’s finally setting sail. A timeless idea that couldn’t be more timely.”
The TV campaign will initially continue until 5 September supported by cutdowns featuring on VOD and social, and then re-run with other elements as Radio, Press and OOH to follow into the New Year.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: To the Sea
CLIENT: P&O Ferries
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Publicis.Poke
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Monk
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Steve Paskin
CREATIVE TEAM: Steve Paskin, Hector Dudding, Oliver Quinn, Marcella Tarable, Josh Norbury
DESIGNER: Dave Stansfield
PLANNER: Alexandra Mimoun & Diego Chicharro
BUSINESS LEAD: Matthew René
ACCOUNT TEAM: Caroline Pollard
AGENCY PRODUCER: Colin Hickson
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Starcom
MEDIA PLANNER: Danny Weitzkorn, Dan Coleman, Mark Kennedy
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Academy
DIRECTOR: Si & Ad
EDITOR: Final Cut – Joe Guest
PRODUCER: Ash Lockmun & Simon Cooper
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: MPC - Kayleigh Dugdale (Producer)
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Soundtree Music – Jay James