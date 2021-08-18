Publicis.Poke launches post-pandemic travel campaign for P&O Ferries

The TV ad, shot under lockdown, seeks to capture the consumer mood for more safety, convenience and flexibility, without compromising on the travel experience. Drawing on notions of escapism and the celebration of the sea as a liberating force, the TV ad shot by Si & Ad symbolises a new way of looking at a centuries-old means of transport, resonating with those who may not have initially considered ferry travel as an option when planning a holiday.

Sarah Rosier, Director of Passenger Sales, P&O Ferries, said: “Many older folk will nostalgically remember hopping onto a ferry for the holiday to France as youngsters but for the easyJet and Airbnb generation, ferry travel is not as front of mind when planning a holiday. As a market leader that for over 180 years has ferried curious travellers on their dream adventures for generations, we have the foundations to inspire this intrepid generation and feed their desire for freedom by rediscovering the uniqueness of ferry travel for years to come.”

The soundtrack of the TV spot is by 1950s Polynesian poet, musician, artist and professional basketball player Paul Page and the brand line, ‘To The Sea’, hand-crafted by multi-award winning typographist Allison Carmichael.

Dave Monk, ECD, Publicis.Poke, added: “‘To The Sea’ is not only a glass raising salute to the oceans, but an open invitation to adventure. To pack up the car, van, motorhome or sidecar and head over the horizon. Like the whole country this campaign has been patiently waiting on land while we all waited for the borders and regulations to open, and pun utterly intended, it’s finally setting sail. A timeless idea that couldn’t be more timely.”

The TV campaign will initially continue until 5 September supported by cutdowns featuring on VOD and social, and then re-run with other elements as Radio, Press and OOH to follow into the New Year.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: To the Sea

CLIENT: P&O Ferries

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Publicis.Poke

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Monk

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Steve Paskin

CREATIVE TEAM: Steve Paskin, Hector Dudding, Oliver Quinn, Marcella Tarable, Josh Norbury

DESIGNER: Dave Stansfield

PLANNER: Alexandra Mimoun & Diego Chicharro

BUSINESS LEAD: Matthew René

ACCOUNT TEAM: Caroline Pollard

AGENCY PRODUCER: Colin Hickson

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Starcom

MEDIA PLANNER: Danny Weitzkorn, Dan Coleman, Mark Kennedy

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Academy

DIRECTOR: Si & Ad

EDITOR: Final Cut – Joe Guest

PRODUCER: Ash Lockmun & Simon Cooper

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: MPC - Kayleigh Dugdale (Producer)

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Soundtree Music – Jay James