We are Publicis•Poke, a creative agency that delivers brand experiences, creative communications and commerce. Since forming the agency in 2019, we have created ideas that live and breathe in culture, and evolve and grow over time, just as people do.

Behind our three specialisms is a backbone of experts who have proved invaluable to our clients in a year where every aspect of their marketing has been challenged and scrutinised.

In a constantly changing world, we are perfectly poised to deliver what clients need. After all, just like companies, an idea only truly works, if it all works together.

We bring this ethos to life for clients including EE, Essity, Heineken, Morrisons, P&O Ferries, Renault and Virgin. We also use it to create new platforms and propositions that we know will deliver our clients incomparable value. In 2021, we formed Publicis•Play, which offers brands end-to-end gaming solutions spanning across media, production, data, commerce and creative, to extend our capabilities into the gaming and eSport space.

Key work:

To blow a little trumpet or two, in 2020, we helped P&O Ferries reimagine its purpose while navigating uncertain waters, we created an ingenious lockdown production for Dacia, we supported struggling bars with a Heineken initiative, and we fuelled Morrisons’ ambition to move from selling to serving.

Our range of experience, communications and commerce specialists created work that challenged stereotypes and pushed boundaries. Our French Exchange campaign for Renault won Campaign of the Year at the British LGBT Awards in recognition of its contribution to positive representation in advertising.