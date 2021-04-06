From RARE to The Greenhouse Publicis.Poke is supporting diverse talent

Any agency worth its salt should recognise the value of a diverse workforce and Publicis•Poke is no different. While we’re doing a lot to make, we know we need to go further and do better. Here is a snapshot of what we’re already doing.

School 21:

We’ve been working with the Stratford-based school to give young people a sneak peek into the world of creative communications. The school is centred on delivering education differently and we’ve co- developed a 12-week course that will include immersive workshops on topics like, ‘How to beat your parents in an argument’, ‘How to write a killer CV’, ‘How to code’ and ‘How to side hustle’.

The Greenhouse:

This is a one-year placement programme for creatives finding their feet in the industry. The new crop of talent will take root in 2021.

Open Up:

This is our internal programme designed as a positive intervention to ensure everyone has the tools to talk about D&I in the workplace.

RARE Leadership programme:

We launched a new leadership training programme to help create a structured path for more women and BIPOC staff to transition into leadership positions. This programme, in partnership with Google, aims to address inequality in gender, race, sexuality, ability and social class in senior roles in the industry.

