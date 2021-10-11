Star Alliance Celebrates Bringing People Back Together

Star Alliance, the world’s biggest airline alliance, which includes Lufthansa, United and Singapore Airlines as some of its members, has released its latest brand campaign launching with a hero film that celebrates connecting the world once again.

The campaign celebrates Star Alliance’s 26 member carriers’ ability to bring the world back together again. The film captures multiple occasions of that raw emotion people feel when they finally get to see each other, one connection at a time.

The campaign will run globally in press, digital and social channels, and airport placements.