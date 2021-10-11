Star Alliance Connecting the World

Star Alliance Celebrates Bringing People Back Together

Campaign from Atomic London highlights the relationships of friends, family and loved ones

11 October 2021

Star Alliance, the world’s biggest airline alliance, which includes Lufthansa, United and Singapore Airlines as some of its members, has released its latest brand campaign launching with a hero film that celebrates connecting the world once again.

The campaign celebrates Star Alliance’s 26 member carriers’ ability to bring the world back together again. The film captures multiple occasions of that raw emotion people feel when they finally get to see each other, one connection at a time.

The campaign will run globally in press, digital and social channels, and airport placements.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Atomic London

Brand: Star Alliance

Creative Director: Guy Bradbury & Dave Henderson

Creatives: Matt Welch & Simon Welch

Producer: Alex Coxhill

Business Director: Christian Jaquest / Solomon Gauthier

Senior Account Manager: Katie Salt

Production House: Armoury London

Director: Nico Beyer

Producer: Matt Hichens

DOP: Michael Mieke

