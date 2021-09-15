Atomic's first campaign for Apex Rides champions emotional gains

In one scene, we see a mother sneakily open her eye to look at her baby that is resting in the cot over the other side of the room. Clearly, using her moments rest bite to pump up the heart rate and feel good about herself.

The 30-second spot, which was shot by an all-female production crew, will be supported by social and digital marketing.

Katy Sumption, executive creative director at Atomic London said: “‘It’s time to ditch the pressurised image of hardcore fitness and create a more accessible and achievable representation of health and wellness. One that goes beyond body size. Apex Rides is the British fitness brand leading this crucial shift and together we’re building a more relatable and joyful representation of exercise that will connect and empower its consumers. The team on this was crucial and our female director, DOP and creative team really brought a modern perspective to the work."

Will Sowerby, chief marketing officer at Apex Rides added: “Why we exercise is changing - as more and more now work-out to manage mood, as opposed to just physical benefits. While the over-polished fitness industry has been slow to react, Apex has been at the forefront of these changing consumer behaviours, creating accessible, mood-based workouts that offer 'emotional gains'.

"As a challenger brand, we needed a strategic and creative partner to bring to life our progressive brand positioning around the emotion of exercise, as well as deliver a TV campaign that punches above its weight in a space dominated by big-spending US brands. We love making people sweat as a brand, and we think this campaign will do that for both consumers and competitors alike."

