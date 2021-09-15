Atomic's first campaign for Apex Rides champions emotional gains
15 September 2021
Apex Rides, the smart bike brand, is launching their first TV-led brand campaign to show that exercise doesn’t have to be all about the physical and should support people’s different emotional needs as well.
The ‘It’s Time to Ride Your Way' campaign, created by Atomic London, shows different people experiencing and using the product whilst still being set in very real-life moments, highlighting some of the reasons why people choose to exercise.
In one scene, we see a mother sneakily open her eye to look at her baby that is resting in the cot over the other side of the room. Clearly, using her moments rest bite to pump up the heart rate and feel good about herself.
The 30-second spot, which was shot by an all-female production crew, will be supported by social and digital marketing.
Katy Sumption, executive creative director at Atomic London said: “‘It’s time to ditch the pressurised image of hardcore fitness and create a more accessible and achievable representation of health and wellness. One that goes beyond body size. Apex Rides is the British fitness brand leading this crucial shift and together we’re building a more relatable and joyful representation of exercise that will connect and empower its consumers. The team on this was crucial and our female director, DOP and creative team really brought a modern perspective to the work."
Will Sowerby, chief marketing officer at Apex Rides added: “Why we exercise is changing - as more and more now work-out to manage mood, as opposed to just physical benefits. While the over-polished fitness industry has been slow to react, Apex has been at the forefront of these changing consumer behaviours, creating accessible, mood-based workouts that offer 'emotional gains'.
"As a challenger brand, we needed a strategic and creative partner to bring to life our progressive brand positioning around the emotion of exercise, as well as deliver a TV campaign that punches above its weight in a space dominated by big-spending US brands. We love making people sweat as a brand, and we think this campaign will do that for both consumers and competitors alike."
CREDITS
Client – Apex Rides
Creative Agency – Atomic London
Client – Will Sowerby
ECD – Katy Sumption
Creatives - Aoife O’Leary, Karolina Kezdi
Business Director – Solomon Gauthier
Producer - Nicola Adams
Director and Editor - India Harris
Production Company - Sticker Studio
Director Of Photography - Natasha Duursma
Colourist - Yoomin Lee
Photographer - Max Hetherington
Set designer - Lucy Cooper
Make-up artist - Abbie May
Stylist - Holly Macdonald
Casting - Holly Shearn