Atomic London
Atomic build brands in the age of performance
We believe the principles that underpin great brand thinking also underpin great performance. You don’t have to choose one over the other. We bring truly unified thinking to create best in class ideas where brand drives performance and performance drives brand.
There is no argument whether a brand should have a short or long-term focus because the answer is always both. In other words, we recognise that to succeed, brands need both creative height as well as breadth of capability.
Whether you’ve hit a glass ceiling or reached a plateau we can help you explode through both. Enabling you to bridge the gap between brand and performance and make your brand hard to ignore, difficult to forget and easily more effective. Or as we call it, Never Quiet...
Never Quiet isn’t just a methodology. It’s what we look for when we hire our people and it drives our behaviours. But what makes it a truly unique offering is that we’ve structured our agency to genuinely deliver a Never Quiet product for clients.
Since the very start, we built our teams by merging talent from different disciplines to work together as one to solve client communication challenges. Putting an equal importance on delivering the big brand idea as we do making sure it works in every consumer touchpoint.
We don’t work for specific categories or industries but focus on brands who need to accelerate growth. We transform legacy brands who must now compete in a digitally driven world as well as digital-first brands who have hit a glass ceiling of growth and need to break through.
Our Values and Culture
Atomic’s behaviours have been created to instil high levels of proactivity and creativity into every employee and we fundamentally believe these are the attitudes and actions needed to provide a genuinely unified offering to our clients.
The Five Never Quiet behaviours sit at the heart of our culture, aiming to bring out the very best in our people, colleagues and helping clients and brands to achieve unforgettable success.
We are always memorable
We always go further
We always think ahead
We always bounce back
We are united as one team
We want everyone who walks through our doors to do something unforgettable. Whether it be making the most creatively effective work of their careers or achieving professional success or personal development they couldn’t experience anywhere else.
It’s why no other agency in the UK invests more in professional training than we do. Our investment budget is sitting at three times above the industry average. And we over-invest in personal development to ensure that every individual can become the best possible version of themselves.
Our Leadership
Jon Goulding – CEO
Louise Rudaizky – Managing Director
Steve Hopkins – Head of Strategy
Dave Henderson – ECD
Katy Sumption – ECD
Jack Williams – Head of New Business & Marketing
Nick Fox – Chairman
