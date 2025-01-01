Atomic London

We believe the principles that underpin great brand thinking also underpin great performance. You don’t have to choose one over the other. We bring truly unified thinking to create best in class ideas where brand drives performance and performance drives brand.

There is no argument whether a brand should have a short or long-term focus because the answer is always both. In other words, we recognise that to succeed, brands need both creative height as well as breadth of capability.

Whether you’ve hit a glass ceiling or reached a plateau we can help you explode through both. Enabling you to bridge the gap between brand and performance and make your brand hard to ignore, difficult to forget and easily more effective. Or as we call it, Never Quiet...

Never Quiet isn’t just a methodology. It’s what we look for when we hire our people and it drives our behaviours. But what makes it a truly unique offering is that we’ve structured our agency to genuinely deliver a Never Quiet product for clients.

Since the very start, we built our teams by merging talent from different disciplines to work together as one to solve client communication challenges. Putting an equal importance on delivering the big brand idea as we do making sure it works in every consumer touchpoint.

We don’t work for specific categories or industries but focus on brands who need to accelerate growth. We transform legacy brands who must now compete in a digitally driven world as well as digital-first brands who have hit a glass ceiling of growth and need to break through.