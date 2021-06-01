Atomic London launches debut global campaign for Papa John's
Satirical campaign elevates cheddar to fashion accessory status
01 June 2021
In its first global campaign for the pizza giant Papa John’s, Atomic London is spoofing fashion culture by attempting to elevate the cheese Cheddar to cult status.
It has launched a musical collaboration with the hip hop artist B Zino for the ‘Papa X Cheddar’ campaign that features an instrumental ‘Cheddar’ track, and has enlisted the director Josh Cohen, known for his work with brands like Adidas and Nike.
The campaign is designed to feel like a fashion ad. Food content of Papa John’s new cheddar-based pizza range is juxtaposed with fashion shots of models interacting with the pizza, whilst wearing a combination of authentic streetwear and original Papa John’s delivery driver uniform.
The campaign also allows Papa John’s fans globally to shop the Papa X Cheddar pizza range in restaurant or online and on global fashion marketplace Depop.
30 original items from the advertising campaign and customised items of deadstock delivery driver uniform will be available from today (1 June).
The Papa X Cheddar collaboration features authentic items of Papa John’s delivery driver uniform with a resemblance to both high street and high-end street wear. Upcycled and customised visors, parkers, polos, and statement pieces, like an original delivery driver helmet, are amongst 30 hot items of clothing available on a first come first served basis starting from the price of a large pizza.
Jo Blundell, International Marketing VP of Papa John’s, said: “This bold campaign where food meets fashion is a real departure for our marketing globally. Its satirical humour and references to Gen Z street collaboration culture nicely propels Cheddar back into fashion. It’s a first for us but also for fans who can get their hands on both the collaboration’s pizza and exclusive items of delivery driver clothing.”
The new Papa John’s Cheddar range includes five new pizzas where Cheddar gets star billing over mozzarella. The launch of the Cheddar range follows the Plant Love campaign from earlier this year, where Papa John’s increased the menu choice for flexitarian customers with more plant based or inspired products.
