Atomic London launches debut global campaign for Papa John's

The Papa X Cheddar collaboration features authentic items of Papa John’s delivery driver uniform with a resemblance to both high street and high-end street wear. Upcycled and customised visors, parkers, polos, and statement pieces, like an original delivery driver helmet, are amongst 30 hot items of clothing available on a first come first served basis starting from the price of a large pizza.

Jo Blundell, International Marketing VP of Papa John’s, said: “This bold campaign where food meets fashion is a real departure for our marketing globally. Its satirical humour and references to Gen Z street collaboration culture nicely propels Cheddar back into fashion. It’s a first for us but also for fans who can get their hands on both the collaboration’s pizza and exclusive items of delivery driver clothing.”

The new Papa John’s Cheddar range includes five new pizzas where Cheddar gets star billing over mozzarella. The launch of the Cheddar range follows the Plant Love campaign from earlier this year, where Papa John’s increased the menu choice for flexitarian customers with more plant based or inspired products.

