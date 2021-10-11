Cinch Campaign By VCCP Celebrates Online Car Buying With Certainty
VCCP London debut spot for Cinch features brand ambassador and TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal and TV chef Gino D’Acampo
11 October 2021
Cinch, the online car marketplace, is back with a new brand campaign, promoting the site as the trusted marketplace to purchase a car with complete confidence.
The integrated campaign is the first creative work from VCCP London since winning the business in August 2021.
The campaign debuts the new brand platform ‘Don’t just nail it, cinch it,’ which aims to position Cinch as the only place to buy a car with absolute certainty.
Centred around the feeling of when everything comes together perfectly, the new campaign strapline hooks onto moments when you ‘cinch it’, when you’ve absolutely nailed it in spectacular fashion.
The debut national TV spot 'Meal' features TV personalities including Cinch brand ambassador Rylan who leads the charge, as well as a light-hearted cameo from TV chef and restaurant owner Gino D’Acampo.
The 30” film, directed by celebrated English filmmaker Peter Cattaneo, features a character called Frank who is on the cusp of pulling off a spectacular romantic meal for his partner, having ostensibly prepared it with love himself. As the viewer ultimately finds out, the meal has in fact been prepared (almost) in secret by D’Acampo. The film aims to show customers just how easy it is to buy your new car in equally reliable, certain, and spectacular fashion.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Don’t just nail it, cinch it
CLIENT: cinch
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine
ASSISTANT CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Rob Spicer, Adam Griffin
HEAD OF ACCOUNT : Victoria Reiz
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sam Whiston
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Allegra Dowding
SENIOR PLANNER: Sophie Binns
PLANNER: Aman Mundra
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Izzie Haak
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Callum Furminger
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Mediacom
MEDIA PLANNER: Laura Hands
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Academy Films
DIRECTOR: Peter Cattaneo
EDITOR: Nik Hindson @ The Assembly Rooms
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Simon Cooper
PRODUCER: Juliette Harris
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Antonia Vickers
DOP: Stuart Bently
1ST AD: Clara Paris
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Ben Lack
COSTUME DESIGNER: George Buxton
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective
POST PRODUCER: Amie Kingsnorth & Marie O’brien
COLOURIST: Jason Wallis
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Grand Central Recording Studios
SOUND ENGINEER - Tom Pugh