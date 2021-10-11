Cinch Campaign By VCCP Celebrates Online Car Buying With Certainty

The campaign debuts the new brand platform ‘Don’t just nail it, cinch it,’ which aims to position Cinch as the only place to buy a car with absolute certainty.

Centred around the feeling of when everything comes together perfectly, the new campaign strapline hooks onto moments when you ‘cinch it’, when you’ve absolutely nailed it in spectacular fashion.

The debut national TV spot 'Meal' features TV personalities including Cinch brand ambassador Rylan who leads the charge, as well as a light-hearted cameo from TV chef and restaurant owner Gino D’Acampo.

The 30” film, directed by celebrated English filmmaker Peter Cattaneo, features a character called Frank who is on the cusp of pulling off a spectacular romantic meal for his partner, having ostensibly prepared it with love himself. As the viewer ultimately finds out, the meal has in fact been prepared (almost) in secret by D’Acampo. The film aims to show customers just how easy it is to buy your new car in equally reliable, certain, and spectacular fashion.

