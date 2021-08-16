VCCP asks Australians to decipher future in Cadbury Twirl

The campaign also plays out across Facebook, Instagram, Snap and YouTube where targeted and relevant predictions.

Anthony Ho, Associate Director Equity & Partnerships Australia & New Zealand at Mondelēz said: “We needed a global campaign platform that could inject some fun into the brand and engage consumers with Twirl and its distinctive features. The ability to make people stop and look at their chocolate, mid-snack, is an exciting opportunity and has truly made Twirl the hero of its own advertising in this campaign.”

Chris Birch, executive creative director at VCCP added: “Forget the magic eight ball, the fortune cookie, the alignments of the planets or tea, if you really want to know your future, the answer is in the swirls and curls of a delicious Twirl. Who knew?! (Well we did when Aly and Emma came up with this idea after seeing it written in their Twirls about three years ago), and we are very thrilled that that prediction has come so gloriously true. Now for the Lottery.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Twirl - Your future’s in the swirls and curls

CLIENT: Mondelēz ANZ: Anthony Ho – Associate Director Equity and Sponsorships; Kelly Wilson - Senior Marketing Manager; Nick Hailey - Marketing Manager. Mondelēz Global: Jonathan McCarthy - Global Director; Cornelia Vogt - Global Brand Manager

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE TEAM: Aly Golani and Emma Jackson

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Oliver Robinson

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Annisha Shah

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

PLANNER: Lloyd Scott

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Ed Thorn

AGENCY INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pete Lewendon & Sally Archer

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

MEDIA TEAM: Ella Stewart, Rebecca Wood, Linh Nguyen

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Good Oil

DIRECTOR: Dave Wood

EDITOR: Stu Morley - The Editors

PRODUCER: Lee Thomson

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective

POST PRODUCER Jon Purton & Emma Hughes

COLOURIST Jason Wallis

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Wave Studios

SOUND ENGINEER - Ed Downham

PHOTOGRAPHER: Andrew Burton

SOCIAL & INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Aurelien Pakula

PROJECT DIRECTOR - Hazel Coleman

SENIOR DIGITAL PRODUCER- Sara Wills

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - Philip Beaman

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR - Will Aslett

FRONT END DEVELOPER - Nigel O'Toole

ANIMATION DESIGNERS - Claire Ashfield & Dexter Marshall

UI DESIGNER - Jason Fingland

DESIGN DIRECTOR - Gilles Bestley

DESIGN DIRECTOR - Mik Shaw