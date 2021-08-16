VCCP asks Australians to decipher future in Cadbury Twirl
Cadbury Twirl has turned psychic in the latest campaign by VCCP for the unique chocolate bar
16 August 2021
“Your future’s in the swirls and curls” is the latest integrated campaign by Cadbury’s global creative agency VCCP, which encourages people to get Twirl's unique swirls and curls "read", scanning the intricate patterns for a glimpse of their future.
Aimed at young Millennials, the campaign launches across Australia and New Zealand today. People can use their phones to scan and analyse the patterns within their Twirl through an online interactive experience, created by VCCP CX, at readmytwirl.com. This is supported by a 30" TVC featuring two sisters and a particularly ambiguous Twirl reading directed by director Dave Wood and produced by Good Oil.
The campaign also plays out across Facebook, Instagram, Snap and YouTube where targeted and relevant predictions.
Anthony Ho, Associate Director Equity & Partnerships Australia & New Zealand at Mondelēz said: “We needed a global campaign platform that could inject some fun into the brand and engage consumers with Twirl and its distinctive features. The ability to make people stop and look at their chocolate, mid-snack, is an exciting opportunity and has truly made Twirl the hero of its own advertising in this campaign.”
Chris Birch, executive creative director at VCCP added: “Forget the magic eight ball, the fortune cookie, the alignments of the planets or tea, if you really want to know your future, the answer is in the swirls and curls of a delicious Twirl. Who knew?! (Well we did when Aly and Emma came up with this idea after seeing it written in their Twirls about three years ago), and we are very thrilled that that prediction has come so gloriously true. Now for the Lottery.”
