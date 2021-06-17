TfL stands against hate on public transport in VCCP campaign

The ambition of the campaign is to create societal change which can only be achieved through collective action amongst customers and staff. ‘TfL stands against Hate’ seeks to provoke a collective and proactive response amongst commuters. TfL is delivering a rallying call to all passengers to raise their hands in support of tackling hate crimes across London’s transport network and encouraging customers to report instances of these crimes.

TfL is calling all Londoners to support the movement #TogetherAgainstHate, encouraging them to pledge a commitment to ending hate crime across the TfL network. The #TogetherAgainstHate movement will educate Londoners by debunking hate crimes, encouraging the reporting of incidents and encouraging solidarity.

The creative is made up of distinctive illustrated hands, which will be displayed across the TfL network and social media platforms through GIFs and Instagram effects alongside digital OOH executions - all created by VCCP CX. These illustrations feature the TfL branding in their design and serve as symbols of unity and inclusion. Commuters and TfL staff will be able to see these reminders of TfL’s efforts to stop hate crime.

CREDITS

Project title: Serious Worrying Incidents

Agency: VCCP

Client name & title: Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change, Mary Ogbewele, Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change Lead, Emma McCallum, Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change Manager

Creative Director: Simon Learman

Associate Creative Director: Caroline Rawlings

Art Direction: Ali Augur

Planning Director: Ellie Gauci

Business Director: Lindsey George

Senior Account Director: Lucy Hatton

Account Director: Rebecca Hazell

Account Executive: Emily Stronnell

Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis

Illustrator: Petra Eriksson

Media agency: Wavemaker

Media planning Director: David Graham

Media planning Manager: James Evans

Producers: Charlotte McCluskey, Gavin White, Sara Wills