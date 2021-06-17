TfL stands against hate on public transport in VCCP campaign
Latest campaign created by VCCP and VCCP CX rallies the public against hate crime on London’s transport network
17 June 2021
VCCP has created a campaign to counter hate crimes, whjich still occur across London’s transport network, called ‘Serious Worrying Incidents’.
It launches across Pink News (digital display), Metro London (cover-wrap), Facebook and Instagram Stories and aims to encourage the public to take an active stance against hate crime across the TfL network. It is part of a larger campaign which will look to tackle all incidents on the transport network, including staff abuse and drunken aggression.
1/4Together Against Hate
2/4Together Against Hate
3/4Together Against Hate
4/4Together Against Hate
The ambition of the campaign is to create societal change which can only be achieved through collective action amongst customers and staff. ‘TfL stands against Hate’ seeks to provoke a collective and proactive response amongst commuters. TfL is delivering a rallying call to all passengers to raise their hands in support of tackling hate crimes across London’s transport network and encouraging customers to report instances of these crimes.
TfL is calling all Londoners to support the movement #TogetherAgainstHate, encouraging them to pledge a commitment to ending hate crime across the TfL network. The #TogetherAgainstHate movement will educate Londoners by debunking hate crimes, encouraging the reporting of incidents and encouraging solidarity.
The creative is made up of distinctive illustrated hands, which will be displayed across the TfL network and social media platforms through GIFs and Instagram effects alongside digital OOH executions - all created by VCCP CX. These illustrations feature the TfL branding in their design and serve as symbols of unity and inclusion. Commuters and TfL staff will be able to see these reminders of TfL’s efforts to stop hate crime.
CREDITS
Project title: Serious Worrying Incidents
Agency: VCCP
Client name & title: Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change, Mary Ogbewele, Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change Lead, Emma McCallum, Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change Manager
Creative Director: Simon Learman
Associate Creative Director: Caroline Rawlings
Art Direction: Ali Augur
Planning Director: Ellie Gauci
Business Director: Lindsey George
Senior Account Director: Lucy Hatton
Account Director: Rebecca Hazell
Account Executive: Emily Stronnell
Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis
Illustrator: Petra Eriksson
Media agency: Wavemaker
Media planning Director: David Graham
Media planning Manager: James Evans
Producers: Charlotte McCluskey, Gavin White, Sara Wills