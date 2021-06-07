Domino's campaign from VCCP features people yodelling for pizza
Yodellers star in campaign that seeks to encourage people to reconnect
07 June 2021
Domino’s has launched a campaign that welcomes the nation back to enjoy the group get togethers they’ve been missing through lockdown.
it has introduced a group ordering app feature, and the integrated campaign aims to encourage the nation to connect with friends, family and colleagues through a shared love of its pizza.
‘DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO’ features people yodelling for pizza.
The opening scene begins with a young man staring dramatically off into the distance. He unexpectedly proceeds to yodel “DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO”, translated to the words “Domino’s round mine?” It cuts to two of his friends, fixed on a video game, having heard the rallying call and responding that they would both in fact love a pizza, of the Pepperoni Passion variation. The final yodeller, a mechanic in the middle of a shift at his garage, declares an extensive list of demands in a similar yodelling fashion, from the specific size, base type to choice of toppings and sides. The young man’s face expresses a look that suggests that this isn’t his first rodeo, he prompts the mechanic to say “please”, to which he obliges. The final scene shows all four friends looking tucking into their Dominos feast.
It is the third chapter in the new brand platform ‘We Got This’ following on from ‘Frazzled Dad’ and ‘Concrete Claire’ positioning Domino’s as the nation’s go to for get-togethers. The campaign continues to place Domino’s front of mind to land this new app function, allowing people to add to a group order from wherever they are, ready for when they get together.
Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino’s, said: “As the nation recovers from the pandemic, we wanted to encourage families and friends to reconnect and enjoy a Domino’s together! What better way to get people's attention than to yodel it from the rooftops (or your flat window).”
David Masterman, creative irector at VCCP, added: “How to cut through in a world where everyone is talking about reunions? We yodel. Domino’s has always brought people together, but after the year we've all been through, it means so much more. At long last, it's time to put out the call.”
The campaign will run for a period of six months in the UK and Republic of Ireland and will roll out across multiple formats. The hero spot will run on TV and digital video, with cut downs on YouTube and Domino’s social media channels. The campaign will include Radio, DOOH, Digital Skins and OOH special builds.
In partnership with Havas Media, VCCP has created three OOH special builds will grab the attention of passersby across the UK. Two murals were commissioned by local artists, Gent48 from Birmingham and Marcus Method from Sheffield. Both artists were given creative license to interpret the DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO into their work which will feature on the side of buildings within their respective cities.
A house extension has been created out of a 48-sheet poster at Westminster Bridge which features a yodel directly coming out the window. The final execution is a building wrap in Manchester. A radio ad will feature a yodelling expert teaching the public how to yodel the DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO.
A series of blipverts of five seconds each will feature the yodellers to disrupt the ad break, accompanied by the master TV spot.
CREDITS
BRAND EXECUTIONS
Elias Torres - ACD
Daniel Glover James - ACD
David Masterman - CD
Ellie Gauci - Group Head of Planning
James Bagan - Senior Planner
Brad Willis - Integrated Project Director
Aymeric Gauvain - Senior Creative Producer
Helen Brownlie - TV Producer
Jess Aspinall - Business Director
Myles Cryan - Senior Account Director
Sophie Maher - Account Director
Max Glanvill - Account Director
Issi Lloyd Waite - Account Manager
Lee Bodell - Senior Designer
Ali Augur - Head of Art
Paul Craig - Artworker
Scott Mitchell - Studio Manager
SOCIAL EXECUTIONS
Ben Hopkins - ACD
Morten Legarth - ACD
Rob Wildsmith - Producer
Lisa Apsey - Producer
Harriet Guppy - Senior Account Director
Elise Bola - Senior Account Manager
Nathan Velayudhan - Senior Planner
DIGITAL EXECUTIONS
Gilles Bestley - Design Director
Darryl Lally - Producer