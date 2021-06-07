Domino's campaign from VCCP features people yodelling for pizza

The opening scene begins with a young man staring dramatically off into the distance. He unexpectedly proceeds to yodel “DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO”, translated to the words “Domino’s round mine?” It cuts to two of his friends, fixed on a video game, having heard the rallying call and responding that they would both in fact love a pizza, of the Pepperoni Passion variation. The final yodeller, a mechanic in the middle of a shift at his garage, declares an extensive list of demands in a similar yodelling fashion, from the specific size, base type to choice of toppings and sides. The young man’s face expresses a look that suggests that this isn’t his first rodeo, he prompts the mechanic to say “please”, to which he obliges. The final scene shows all four friends looking tucking into their Dominos feast.

It is the third chapter in the new brand platform ‘We Got This’ following on from ‘Frazzled Dad’ and ‘Concrete Claire’ positioning Domino’s as the nation’s go to for get-togethers. The campaign continues to place Domino’s front of mind to land this new app function, allowing people to add to a group order from wherever they are, ready for when they get together.

Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino’s, said: “As the nation recovers from the pandemic, we wanted to encourage families and friends to reconnect and enjoy a Domino’s together! What better way to get people's attention than to yodel it from the rooftops (or your flat window).”

David Masterman, creative irector at VCCP, added: “How to cut through in a world where everyone is talking about reunions? We yodel. Domino’s has always brought people together, but after the year we've all been through, it means so much more. At long last, it's time to put out the call.”

The campaign will run for a period of six months in the UK and Republic of Ireland and will roll out across multiple formats. The hero spot will run on TV and digital video, with cut downs on YouTube and Domino’s social media channels. The campaign will include Radio, DOOH, Digital Skins and OOH special builds.

In partnership with Havas Media, VCCP has created three OOH special builds will grab the attention of passersby across the UK. Two murals were commissioned by local artists, Gent48 from Birmingham and Marcus Method from Sheffield. Both artists were given creative license to interpret the DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO into their work which will feature on the side of buildings within their respective cities.

A house extension has been created out of a 48-sheet poster at Westminster Bridge which features a yodel directly coming out the window. The final execution is a building wrap in Manchester. A radio ad will feature a yodelling expert teaching the public how to yodel the DOMIN-OH-HOO-HOO.

A series of blipverts of five seconds each will feature the yodellers to disrupt the ad break, accompanied by the master TV spot.

CREDITS

BRAND EXECUTIONS

Elias Torres - ACD

Daniel Glover James - ACD

David Masterman - CD

Ellie Gauci - Group Head of Planning

James Bagan - Senior Planner

Brad Willis - Integrated Project Director

Aymeric Gauvain - Senior Creative Producer

Helen Brownlie - TV Producer

Jess Aspinall - Business Director

Myles Cryan - Senior Account Director

Sophie Maher - Account Director

Max Glanvill - Account Director

Issi Lloyd Waite - Account Manager

Lee Bodell - Senior Designer

Ali Augur - Head of Art

Paul Craig - Artworker

Scott Mitchell - Studio Manager

SOCIAL EXECUTIONS

Ben Hopkins - ACD

Morten Legarth - ACD

Rob Wildsmith - Producer

Lisa Apsey - Producer

Harriet Guppy - Senior Account Director

Elise Bola - Senior Account Manager

Nathan Velayudhan - Senior Planner

DIGITAL EXECUTIONS

Gilles Bestley - Design Director

Darryl Lally - Producer