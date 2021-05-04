LinkedIn promotes career growth in VCCP campaign

The story will play out in a series of 60 and 30-second spots, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn itself. To drive momentum for the second half of the campaign, LinkedIn will also make its TikTok debut with a bespoke hashtag challenge, starting in June.

The campaign sees LinkedIn teaming up with a series of influencers to talk about their career growth and, in-keeping with the plant theme, the professional network will host a #KeepGrowing social activation for members to win one of hundreds of Patch plants. The campaign will culminate with a socially-distanced careers event in June, complete with live jobs vacancies and career advice.

Darain Faraz, director, brand marketing at LinkedIn, said: “It’s been a challenging year for all of us, but green shoots are emerging, and we wanted the new ad to reflect that. The pandemic has changed how our members interact with LinkedIn - we’ve seen extraordinary engagement on the platform and countless heartwarming examples of the LinkedIn community coming together to support each other through these challenging times.

“We hope the creative reminds our audience of the power of LinkedIn and the opportunities their connections can facilitate, as well as the wealth of content and conversation that can support them at this time. We want our members to recognise LinkedIn is a place for everyone and that the next small step in their career, at this most unusual of times, starts with us.”

Matt Lloyd, executive creative director at VCCP, added: “It’s been wonderful to work on a campaign that's so relevant to the moment we're all living in, we’ve all seen family and friends go through the difficulties of this time. We wanted our creative to tell the story that on LinkedIn it's the small steps that make the big difference, and you don't need the loudest voice to be heard.”

CREDITS

Client: LinkedIn

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications: Ngaire Moyes

Director of Brand Marketing, EMEA & LATAM: Darain Faraz

Senior Brand Strategy: Tim Clancy

Brand Marketing Manager: Zara Easton

Senior Brand and Social Marketing Manager, EMEA: Conor Bolton

Brand Marketing Manager: Selda Shamloo

Senior Consumer Communications: Charlotte Davies

Communications Manager: Lucy Kerr

Agency: VCCP

Chief Operational Officer: Peter Grenfell

Senior Account Director: Kayleigh Owen

Senior Account Manager: Ben Wyver

Head of Planning: Nicky Vita

Executive Producer: Greta Wynn Davies

Producer: Robert Wildsmith

Executive Creative Director: Matt Lloyd

Creative Director: Tom Lee

Director: David Edwards

Editor: Sam Sneade