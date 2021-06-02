Nationwide launches VCCP campaign to promote partnership with The FA Respect programme

Finton’s own voice narrates the story of his grassroots footballing career. With the help of British poet Mike Garry, Garry took Finton’s own words and re-arranged them into a beautiful poem, a process referred to as ‘found poetry.’ The poem explains that he has struggled to deal with his anger issues and as a result, found it challenging to play football with other children. Finton explains that his new team, Urmston Meadowside FC have helped him overcome these challenges and have shown him the importance of mutual respect for both the beautiful game and his fellow players.

Paul Hibbs, head of advertising at Nationwide Building Society, said: “All too often football gets a bad rap. But you only have to visit one of the thousands of grassroots football clubs to see the positive role football plays in helping young people to develop core values of acceptance, inclusion, kindness and mutual respect for their teammates, officials and coaches - skills and values that players learn on the pitch but take into wider society too. Finton’s story encapsulates that perfectly and if we all follow his example we will keep the beautiful game beautiful for generations to come.”

Jim Thornton, executive creative director at VCCP added: “It feels like all one ever hears about grassroots football is all the bad stuff - abusive parents, terrified refs, players imitating the less savoury aspects of the professional game. But grassroots football also does far more good than harm. We wanted to celebrate Nationwide's partnership with the FA's Respect programme by celebrating some of the ways it's transformed one young man's life for the better. Written by 12-year-old Finton, and starring him and his teammates, we're really proud of his simple tribute to just some of many things that are great about grassroots football.”

Alongside the hero TVC, the campaign will run for three weeks across digital and print and OOH.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Mutual respect in football

CLIENT: Nationwide Building Society

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jim Thornton

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Daniel Glover-James

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Hannah Fitz-Gerald

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Isabelle Hutchinson

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nicole Mouawad

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Shannon Singh

SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Doris Tydeman

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Hope Sutherland

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

MEDIA PLANNER: Rachel DCunha

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear @ VCCP

DIRECTOR: Greta Wynn Davies

DoP: Jim Jolliffe @ Vision

EDITOR: Jack Williams @ Assembly Rooms

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Greta Wynn Davies

PRODUCER: Doris Tydeman

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: FRAMESTORE

COLOURIST: Steffan Perry

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750PMH

SOUND ENGINEER - Jake Ashwell