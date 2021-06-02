Nationwide launches VCCP campaign to promote partnership with The FA Respect programme
Campaign runs ahead of UEFA Euros tournament
02 June 2021
Nationwide Building Society has launched a foot-ball themed campaign, ‘Lessons From The Game’, created by VCCP.
The spot will air in the run up to the UEFA Euros Football tournament and to awareness for its partnership with The FA Respect Programme, demonstrating how integral grassroots football can be in helping to build a mutual respectful society.
It aims to highlight the importance of encouraging respectful behaviour, both on and off the pitch and the significant impact it can have. Aligning with Nationwide’s brand ambitions to discuss societal messages both powerfully and authentically, the campaign utilises real stories from real people.
Launching with a hero 60” film, it features a young football player ‘Finton’ and his grassroots football club Urmston Meadowside FC.
Finton’s own voice narrates the story of his grassroots footballing career. With the help of British poet Mike Garry, Garry took Finton’s own words and re-arranged them into a beautiful poem, a process referred to as ‘found poetry.’ The poem explains that he has struggled to deal with his anger issues and as a result, found it challenging to play football with other children. Finton explains that his new team, Urmston Meadowside FC have helped him overcome these challenges and have shown him the importance of mutual respect for both the beautiful game and his fellow players.
Paul Hibbs, head of advertising at Nationwide Building Society, said: “All too often football gets a bad rap. But you only have to visit one of the thousands of grassroots football clubs to see the positive role football plays in helping young people to develop core values of acceptance, inclusion, kindness and mutual respect for their teammates, officials and coaches - skills and values that players learn on the pitch but take into wider society too. Finton’s story encapsulates that perfectly and if we all follow his example we will keep the beautiful game beautiful for generations to come.”
Jim Thornton, executive creative director at VCCP added: “It feels like all one ever hears about grassroots football is all the bad stuff - abusive parents, terrified refs, players imitating the less savoury aspects of the professional game. But grassroots football also does far more good than harm. We wanted to celebrate Nationwide's partnership with the FA's Respect programme by celebrating some of the ways it's transformed one young man's life for the better. Written by 12-year-old Finton, and starring him and his teammates, we're really proud of his simple tribute to just some of many things that are great about grassroots football.”
Alongside the hero TVC, the campaign will run for three weeks across digital and print and OOH.
