TfL marks Freedom Day with Welcome back campaign

Transport for London has launched a new campaign through VCCP to mark ‘Freedom Day’, welcoming back the public and encouraging them to take part in all the activities and destinations they have missed, travelling by TfL’s services including the Tube, bus, train, tram, riverboat and Emirates Airline.

‘Welcome back. Tube it. Bus it. Train it’ is VCCP’s latest integrated campaign for TfL and was the campaign presented in the recent pitch and successful retention of the account.

The hero film showcases TfL’s iconic roundel signs, re-working them to show phrases and places that are so familiar to London, such as “Going out-out”, “Drinks after work” and “Family days out”, among others. Targeting younger Londoners aged between 18 and 44 years old, the campaign reminds Londoners that public transport isn’t just about routes and timetables – it’s about our lives. The film features real members of the public to authentically communicate the personal journeys that we all take with the TfL network.

These messages will also be discoverable throughout London’s transport network with station takeovers and OOH across London Underground stations, Digital Escalator Panels and screens like Canary Wharf.

Wavemaker Content also arranged a partnership with Time Out which see the launch of a digital Cultural Map of activities surrounding London’s stations, a competition to win experiences across London and will see a VCCP designed collage of these signs adorn a cover wrap.

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing and Behaviour Change at Transport for London, said: “When VCCP first showed us this campaign as part of their pitch presentation, we were delighted to see our network, our most recognisable branding devices and our role as the facilitator of London life all brought to life in such a charming way. We hope that this campaign will welcome Londoners back and motivate them to get back to living life again to their fullest."

Simon Learman, Creative Director at VCCP, added: “TfL and London are inseparable. No other brand reflects the city more and shares so much in both its success and hard times. Its world famous, iconic signage and transport are proud emblems of our city. We’ve used the much loved, iconic signage across the campaign to remind people of the role of TfL in their daily lives and what makes London so unique.”

Directed by celebrated HLA Director, Simon Ratigan, the shoot was conducted during the tightest levels of lockdown, forcing the AV and Stills team into new approaches which required the highest level of safety precautions. A small mobile crew spent three days on the network, shooting real people using the network, rather than actors, allowing us to get real emotions and reflect the true character of London and the TfL network.

The integrated campaign will run until the end of September, with media handled by Wavemaker and rolling out across TV, VOD, social media across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, OOH, online video on YouTube as well as CRM.