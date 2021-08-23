VCCP unveils debut Caramilk campaign
Integrated campaign inspired by Australians
23 August 2021
VCCP is supporting Cadburys biggest product launch in years for Caramilk with ‘Just Ask An Aussie’, an integrated campaign that uses real life quotes from Aussies which show the Brits just how much they love Caramilk, and encourages Brits to ask an Aussie for themselves to find out what the fuss is all about.
Targeted at UK millennials, the campaign will run for two months across DOOH, OOH, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.It uses claims about Caramilk such as “you’ll love it more than your cat”, “you’ll think about it while eating other chocolate”, and even “you’d give up your gran for one”.
Cadbury will also roll out a series of high impact DOOH sites, such as Waterloo Motion, that hero real tweets and playful social posts from loyal Aussie fans who have confessed their love of Caramilk to their followers, and are now tasked with the job of flying the flag in the UK.
Beatrice Berutti, Brand Manager at Mondelez International said: “It’s been months in the making, but we’re excited to finally launch Caramilk in the UK. After seeing the social media storm of Aussie fans’ reaction to our Caramilk bar we just knew we had to add this much-loved classic to our UK chocolate bar range.”
Chris Birch, Executive Creative Director at VCCP London added: “It’s not every day you get to launch a chocolate bar as ace as Caramilk, so we were excited to welcome our Aussie cousin from down under to British shelves. And when you've got Aussies like Ravi from Melbourne saying he’d give up his Gran for one or Romelie from Perth saying she'd like a sofa made out of it, well we had to use their delicious advocacy."
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Just Ask An Aussie
CLIENT: Mondelez
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
CREATIVES: Ben Evans & Adam Sears
EDITORIAL DIRECTOR: Aurel Pakula
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sophie Bowler
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Xanthe Fuller
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
PLANNER: Lloyd Scott
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pete Lewendon
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart
HEAD OF INTEGRATED PRODUCTION: Ryan O’Kane
CX PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hazel Coleman
DIGITAL PRODUCERS: Melissa Arthur & Anthony Grace
HEAD OF DESIGN: Jordan Blood
DESIGN DIRECTORS: Phil Tee, Lee Bodell & Adam Edwards
DESIGNERS: Tegan Barnes & Francesca Ciafre
MOTION DESIGNERS: Ondrej Hanel, Ivan Huri, Sam Kim, Gregory Mills
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Toby Kadir & Liam Leal
MONDELEZ ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR MARKETING CADBURY EQUITY: Colin O’Toole
MONDELEZ MARKETING DIRECTOR CONFECTIONARY UK&I: Benazir Barlet-Batada
MONDELEZ MARKETING MANAGER: Michael Moore
MONDELEZ BRAND MANAGER: Beatrice Berutti
MONDELEZ BRAND EXECUTIVE: Ellie Swales
MEDIA: Carat
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear and VCCP CX
PR: Golin
COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT: Elvis