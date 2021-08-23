VCCP unveils debut Caramilk campaign

Cadbury will also roll out a series of high impact DOOH sites, such as Waterloo Motion, that hero real tweets and playful social posts from loyal Aussie fans who have confessed their love of Caramilk to their followers, and are now tasked with the job of flying the flag in the UK.

Beatrice Berutti, Brand Manager at Mondelez International said: “It’s been months in the making, but we’re excited to finally launch Caramilk in the UK. After seeing the social media storm of Aussie fans’ reaction to our Caramilk bar we just knew we had to add this much-loved classic to our UK chocolate bar range.”

Chris Birch, Executive Creative Director at VCCP London added: “It’s not every day you get to launch a chocolate bar as ace as Caramilk, so we were excited to welcome our Aussie cousin from down under to British shelves. And when you've got Aussies like Ravi from Melbourne saying he’d give up his Gran for one or Romelie from Perth saying she'd like a sofa made out of it, well we had to use their delicious advocacy."

