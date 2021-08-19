‘Set them free with Dairylea’ - new brand campaign from VCCP celebrates letting kids be kids

Catharine Young, Associate Marketing Director Meals UK & I at Mondelēz International said: “The last 18 months have been unprecedented, especially for kids. School, playtime, and adventures to the park have all been disrupted. Now, as the world begins to open up again and kids can get back outside, this bold campaign encourages us all to give kids a little space and see the wonderful things that can happen. Dairylea is made for adventurous moments. It’s a little triangle of cheese that kids can take anywhere, and eat any way they please. A little bit of independence wrapped up in silver foil.”

Caroline Rawlings, Creative Director at VCCP London added: “There’s something brilliantly nostalgic about Dairylea. Its size - just right to be taken anywhere by little hands or pockets, its shiny, crinkly foil, it's squishyness. It’s like the best bits of childhood. Simple, innocent, unassuming, and all the better for it. We wanted to create a campaign that championed a childhood where kids are free to experience those precious little moments that, to a parent might feel like nothing, but to a child are everything. A positioning where Dairylea could encourage giving children enough independence to use their imaginations or find their own boundaries. To make mistakes and learn from them. To answer their own questions with answers that are far better than the truth. All with a little bit of cheese in hand to keep them going.”