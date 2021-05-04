Cadbury repurposes 'Mum's Birthday' ad to support local chocolatiers
Cadbury campaign from VCCP changes branding to that of local independent manufacturers
04 May 2021
Cadbury has launched a campaign through VCCP that sees its ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TV spot adapted to encourage shoppers to forego its products and buy chocolate from an independent high street shop.
The #ForTheLoveOfChocolate spot is seeking to help these businesses, which have been so impacted by lockdown. At the heart of the campaign is a partnership with six independent high street chocolate shops across the country including Hill Street in Essex; Chouchoute in Birmingham; Choc on Choc in Bath; Melange in London; Cocoa Amore in Leicester and Cocoa Cabana in Manchester.
The integrated campaign will play out across TV, YouTube, OOH with an activation on Cadbury Gifts Direct as well as a shop activation in Birmingham. PR will be supported by Golin, and media planning and execution by Carat. Cadbury has re-worked its iconic TVC ‘Mum’s Birthday’ to feature Chouchoute’s branding instead of Cadbury. Running for two weeks, the campaign will include a special call to action asking the public to help high street chocolate shops during this tough time.
Cadbury’s ecommerce site, Cadbury Gifts Direct, will push consumers to their six independent chocolate partners by featuring them on the site as well as encouraging people to try their chocolate for free on 4th May at 12pm. Cadbury will also donate almost half a million pounds of OOH and DOOH advertising space outdoors near each independent shop location, as well as digital spend to help drive traffic and awareness.
Colin O’Toole, associate director of marketing for Cadbury UK and Ireland at Mondelez, said: “We are proud to be supporting local chocolatiers across the UK. As a nation, we’ve always been lucky to have a thriving chocolate scene, full of variety and creativity; and at Cadbury, we of course understand what it’s like to start out as a small independent chocolate shop. So, we wanted to take the opportunity to support our fellow chocolatiers and ask the nation to do the same. After all, it’s all for the love of chocolate.”
Jonny Parker, executive creative director at VCCP, added: "As, fingers crossed, some sort of normality is just around the corner, we wanted to do our bit to get the Great British High Street back on its feet. It felt a bit wrong but then very very right that Cadbury supported independent chocolate shops, all for the love of chocolate."
