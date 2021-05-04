Cadbury repurposes 'Mum's Birthday' ad to support local chocolatiers

Cadbury has launched a campaign through VCCP that sees its ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TV spot adapted to encourage shoppers to forego its products and buy chocolate from an independent high street shop.

The #ForTheLoveOfChocolate spot is seeking to help these businesses, which have been so impacted by lockdown. At the heart of the campaign is a partnership with six independent high street chocolate shops across the country including Hill Street in Essex; Chouchoute in Birmingham; Choc on Choc in Bath; Melange in London; Cocoa Amore in Leicester and Cocoa Cabana in Manchester.

The integrated campaign will play out across TV, YouTube, OOH with an activation on Cadbury Gifts Direct as well as a shop activation in Birmingham. PR will be supported by Golin, and media planning and execution by Carat. Cadbury has re-worked its iconic TVC ‘Mum’s Birthday’ to feature Chouchoute’s branding instead of Cadbury. Running for two weeks, the campaign will include a special call to action asking the public to help high street chocolate shops during this tough time.