VCCP launches ‘For Fingers Big and Small’ for Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers, the shareable biscuit brand, is back with a new campaign, ‘For Fingers Big and Small’ created by global agency of record VCCP
03 September 2021
The campaign, by VCCP, is designed to remind families that Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers are the perfect biscuits to share with all generations. the campaign creative does this entirely through the lens of fingers themselves
The campaign launches with a 30” hero film, directed by Neil Gorringe, capturing a day in the life of a busy multi-generational family. The distinctive film follows fingers tying shoelaces, tapping out emails, playing the piano and more, before the family comes together over their love of Cadbury Dairy Milk Finger at the end of the day. The charming creative draws to a close with a classic moment of Cadbury generosity, with a little boy sharing half of his Finger with his mum.
Phil Warfield, Marketing Manager Cadbury Biscuits said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers are the much loved chocolate biscuits that are made to be shared. We’re on a mission to remind families across the UK and Ireland that they’re a fun treat to be enjoyed by all. At the heart of this campaign is family, and it’s been a joy to see this brought to life through the fun of fingers, live from the hustle and bustle of a family home.”
Jonny Parker, Executive Creative Director from VCCP London added: “Fingers are that funny biscuit everyone in Britain knows and loves. We wanted to create a campaign which embodied the brand, whilst injecting playfulness to the creative, and by focusing entirely on the big and little fingers that enjoy tucking into them we did just that. Who knew fingers could convey so much?!”
“For Fingers big and small’ will run in the UK from 3rd September across VOD, OLV (YouTube), and Social.
Credits
CLIENT: Cadbury
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘For Fingers Big and Small’
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Laura Muse
CREATIVES: Katharine Gritten & Liv Amato-Pace
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart
AGENCY PRODUCER: Charlie Hodges
DOP: Jim Jolliffe
GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen
HEAD OF MONDELEZ UK: Matt Smith
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Catherine Tilley
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Fiona Hanna
SENIOR PLANNER: Andrew Nicholls
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films
DIRECTOR: Neil Gorringe
EDITOR: James Rosen @ Final Cut
PRODUCER: Toby Courlander
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Freefolk Post
COLOURIST Paul Harrison @ Freefolk
SOUND DESIGN: Phill Bolland @ Factory