VCCP launches ‘For Fingers Big and Small’ for Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers

The campaign launches with a 30” hero film, directed by Neil Gorringe, capturing a day in the life of a busy multi-generational family. The distinctive film follows fingers tying shoelaces, tapping out emails, playing the piano and more, before the family comes together over their love of Cadbury Dairy Milk Finger at the end of the day. The charming creative draws to a close with a classic moment of Cadbury generosity, with a little boy sharing half of his Finger with his mum.

Phil Warfield, Marketing Manager Cadbury Biscuits said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers are the much loved chocolate biscuits that are made to be shared. We’re on a mission to remind families across the UK and Ireland that they’re a fun treat to be enjoyed by all. At the heart of this campaign is family, and it’s been a joy to see this brought to life through the fun of fingers, live from the hustle and bustle of a family home.”

Jonny Parker, Executive Creative Director from VCCP London added: “Fingers are that funny biscuit everyone in Britain knows and loves. We wanted to create a campaign which embodied the brand, whilst injecting playfulness to the creative, and by focusing entirely on the big and little fingers that enjoy tucking into them we did just that. Who knew fingers could convey so much?!”

“For Fingers big and small’ will run in the UK from 3rd September across VOD, OLV (YouTube), and Social.

Credits

CLIENT: Cadbury

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘For Fingers Big and Small’

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Laura Muse

CREATIVES: Katharine Gritten & Liv Amato-Pace

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart

AGENCY PRODUCER: Charlie Hodges

DOP: Jim Jolliffe

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen

HEAD OF MONDELEZ UK: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Catherine Tilley

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Fiona Hanna

SENIOR PLANNER: Andrew Nicholls

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films

DIRECTOR: Neil Gorringe

EDITOR: James Rosen @ Final Cut

PRODUCER: Toby Courlander

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Freefolk Post

COLOURIST Paul Harrison @ Freefolk

SOUND DESIGN: Phill Bolland @ Factory