Cadbury Launches Interactive OOH

Those unable to attend the billboard in person will be able to ask the self-proclaimed mega fan — who asked to be paid partially in Caramilk — his thoughts on the new treat.

The campaign will also be supported by a media partnership with LADBible and Wildfire memes, and a dedicated influencer campaign which will also launch on Sunday 26th September with comedians Sideman, BashTheEntertainer and Star Holroyd, coordinated by PR agency, Golin.

Beatrice Berutti, senior brand manager at Mondelez says,“We’re super excited to be putting real Aussies on billboards to help spread the word of just how delicious the new Cadbury Caramilk bar is. We wanted to do something which naturally channelled the Cadbury Caramilk character, whilst standing out from other new product launches. We were committed to doing something a little bit different, albeit whacky to welcome Caramilk to British shelves, and we’re super excited that our mad plan of pinning a real, live Aussie was pulled off. Go on ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ for yourself!”

Jonny Parker, executive creative director at VCCP London added: “Aussies have loved Caramilk for years. They love it more than their cat, their phone, one even told us that they like it more than people. With 138,000 Aussies living in the UK, what better spokesperson to launch Caramilk than the Aussies themselves? We've worked with real-life Aussie megafans and put them on billboards up and down the country to give Brits the chance to ask them what the fuss is all about.”

