Cadbury Launches Interactive OOH
Created by VCCP, the campaign playfully sticks a real-life Australian to billboards
24 September 2021
The latest instalment in Cadbury and VCCP’s ‘Just Ask an Aussie’ campaign series, the interactive billboard is designed to promote Caramilk — a newly developed chocolate bar in the UK that is widely popular down under.
The — very literal — ‘Just Ask an Aussie’ billboard will be live across the UK from the 26th of September, and takes the core message of the series to the next level by allowing Brits to ask an actual Aussie about their feelings on the new product.
1/3The billboards will be displayed in London, Birmingham and Manchester
2/3The billboards will be displayed in London, Birmingham and Manchester
3/3The billboards will be displayed in London, Birmingham and Manchester
Those unable to attend the billboard in person will be able to ask the self-proclaimed mega fan — who asked to be paid partially in Caramilk — his thoughts on the new treat.
The campaign will also be supported by a media partnership with LADBible and Wildfire memes, and a dedicated influencer campaign which will also launch on Sunday 26th September with comedians Sideman, BashTheEntertainer and Star Holroyd, coordinated by PR agency, Golin.
Beatrice Berutti, senior brand manager at Mondelez says,“We’re super excited to be putting real Aussies on billboards to help spread the word of just how delicious the new Cadbury Caramilk bar is. We wanted to do something which naturally channelled the Cadbury Caramilk character, whilst standing out from other new product launches. We were committed to doing something a little bit different, albeit whacky to welcome Caramilk to British shelves, and we’re super excited that our mad plan of pinning a real, live Aussie was pulled off. Go on ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ for yourself!”
Jonny Parker, executive creative director at VCCP London added: “Aussies have loved Caramilk for years. They love it more than their cat, their phone, one even told us that they like it more than people. With 138,000 Aussies living in the UK, what better spokesperson to launch Caramilk than the Aussies themselves? We've worked with real-life Aussie megafans and put them on billboards up and down the country to give Brits the chance to ask them what the fuss is all about.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Just Ask An Aussie
CLIENT: Mondelez
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker
CREATIVES: Ben Evans & Adam Sears
EDITORIAL DIRECTOR: Aurel Pakula
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sophie Bowler
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Xanthe Fuller
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James
PLANNER: Lloyd Scott
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pete Lewendon
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Jon Dewart
HEAD OF INTEGRATED PRODUCTION: Ryan O’Kane
CX PROJECT DIRECTOR: Hazel Coleman
DIGITAL PRODUCERS: Melissa Arthur & Anthony Grace
HEAD OF DESIGN: Jordan Blood
DESIGN DIRECTORS: Phil Tee, Lee Bodell & Adam Edwards
DESIGNERS: Tegan Barnes & Francesca Ciafre
MOTION DESIGNERS: Ondrej Hanel, Ivan Huri, Sam Kim, Gregory Mills
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Toby Kadir & Liam Leal
MONDELEZ ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR MARKETING CADBURY EQUITY: Colin O’Toole
MONDELEZ MARKETING DIRECTOR CONFECTIONARY UK&I: Benazir Barlet-Batada
MONDELEZ MARKETING MANAGER: Michael Moore
MONDELEZ BRAND MANAGER: Beatrice Berutti
MONDELEZ BRAND EXECUTIVE: Ellie Swales
MEDIA: Carat
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear and VCCP CX
PR: Golin
COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT: Elvis