Ikea Brings In Cuddly Bouncer Bears In New Ad By Mother
The new integrated campaign features jacked-up teddy bears helping out with everyday challenges
07 October 2021
'Every Home Should Be A Haven', created by Mother, is a declaration of the importance of having a comforting home, no matter what problems life might put in your way.
The spot features a normal teddy bear who, unbeknownst to the viewer, is packing some serious muscle.
The ad begins with a bear watching out of the window as its owners are battered with rain. As they arrive home, the bear takes charge of the situation with a series of super stacked teddies in order to help the father and daughter enjoy their evening in peace.
At the heart of the campaign remains Ikea’s product range. Designed to create a space to feel happy and comfortable, it includes everything from plants and candles to help people unwind; through to clever storage solution that free up space to play and have fun.
Alongside the TV campaign, Ikea has an OOH campaign going live at launch. This, again, brings to life the idea that home should be a haven where customers can find solace from everyday stresses and distractions.
Across social, a series of comical films debunk cliches of how to create a calm, happy home by borrowing from meme culture to show the IKEA way of creating a haven. The narrative continues for a wider radio campaign.
In store activity will further support the campaign, with bookable workshops and sessions for customers across the UK.
Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, said: "As the foundation of our well-being and happiness, at Ikea we believe that everyone deserves a home where they feel safe, happy and comfortable, wherever they live.
Whilst there are all kinds of everyday stresses and strains that can prevent home from being the haven it should be, we’re committed to helping our customers overcome these challenges where we can, with our new campaign calling for everyone to create the space they deserve, and a home life they love."
