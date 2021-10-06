Gravity Road Creates AR Whisky Experience For Diageo

The Legends Untold theme is reflected in the whisky bottle labels, designed by illustrator Ken Taylor. Taylor created eight mythical creatures for the collection and Gravity Road is bringing these legends to dynamic life with AR for the first time.

The line up of mythical beasts is as follows; The Lion’s Fire (Lagavulin 12yr), The Lion’s Jewel (Lagavulin 26yr), The Rogue Seafury (Talisker), The Tale of The Twin Foxes (Oban), The Scarlet Blossoms of Black Rock (Cardhu), The Siren’s Song (The Singleton Glendullan), The Moonlit Beast (Mortlach) and The Spring Stallion (Royal Lochnagar).

Each of the whiskies has a QR code on the back, which, once scanned with a mobile, takes the user to an immersive AR experience, bringing the mythical legend to life and also taking them on a journey, describing each whisky’s background and providing tasting pointers. They can then explore the full collection and continue through to malts.com and the Special Release landing page.

To support the launch Gravity Road also produced a movie-trailer style film, in collaboration with Emmy award-winning Huge Designs, showcasing the characters and teasing the AR experience.

The AR connected packaging and launch film form part of a global toolkit for Diageo’s Special Release 2021, and it is supported by an influencer program, as well as a media partnership with HypeBeast, consumer and trade PR, tast