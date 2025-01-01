At Gravity Road we believe in Time Well Spent. We exist to create things that people want to spend time with – ideas that people will love and be entertained by, ideas born for brands and designed for audiences. And we use the latest technology and tools to give this time greater creative and commercial impact.

You & Mr Jones was created to fill the gap between big advertising holding companies – which are expert at branding and advertising but don’t really get technology – and tech companies – which are brilliant at technology but don’t have the same interest or expertise in branding.

As the creative studio at the core of the group, we deliver both. We believe there are countless opportunities beyond “advertising” to drive growth for brands and in ways that don’t annoy people.