Gamechangers
Gravity Road
Gravity Road is a creative studio at the heart of the world’s first Brandtech group, You & Mr Jones
At Gravity Road we believe in Time Well Spent. We exist to create things that people want to spend time with – ideas that people will love and be entertained by, ideas born for brands and designed for audiences. And we use the latest technology and tools to give this time greater creative and commercial impact.
You & Mr Jones was created to fill the gap between big advertising holding companies – which are expert at branding and advertising but don’t really get technology – and tech companies – which are brilliant at technology but don’t have the same interest or expertise in branding.
As the creative studio at the core of the group, we deliver both. We believe there are countless opportunities beyond “advertising” to drive growth for brands and in ways that don’t annoy people.
This group tech toolkit is made up of investments in progressive and exciting AI, data, and AR businesses, all the way through to new advances in ground-breaking developmental areas of digital humans.
It’s allowed the Gravity Road team to use advanced audience tools, generating personalisation at scale to deliver geo-targeted marketing for Sainsbury’s, to use AI combined with dynamic creative content to help Visit Britain keep domestic tourism alive and people safe in the most challenging circumstances; and to have fun creating Lego AR lenses to build brand affection and drive promotion.
Fuelled by this unique technology stack, and the quantum acceleration of digital media throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen a significant increase in clients actively pursuing creative innovation using technology, as well as responding to the explosion of social e-commerce, where we have delivered market-leading work through a new full-service unit, “GRcc”.
Clients are seeking bigger, and more substantial, conversations about long term change and how to create modern, progressive, tech-enabled marketing – from big global brands, through to exciting start-ups like The Gamechangers – a Netflix documentary that we’re helping to turn into a disruptive global brand promoting plant-based eating.
And Gravity Road has made a strategic investment through holding company You & Mr Jones, in gaming venture fund Griffin Gaming Partners, which gives us early strategic access, and support at C-suite level, to key partners across the gaming ecosystem.
The investment has cemented the creation of a dedicated unit specialising in gaming, esports and sponsorships to build on our award-winning successes for clients such as Mastercard for League of Legends, and to effectively leverage the privileged access our investment in Griffin Gaming Partners gives us.
We’re ambitious to shape the future of our industry; and for our clients and our business to benefit in return. Less talking change and more doing.
Gravity Road. Time Well Spent.
Read how Gravity Road supports new talent.