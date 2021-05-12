Gravity Road creates TikTok campaign with Florence Simpson

An outdoor walk was chosen as the setting since walking has been shown to improve self-perception and self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, as well as reducing stress, anxiety and fatigue. All vitally important at a time when lockdown has had a disproportionate effect on the mental wellbeing of young people.

Tiktok head of creator and product marketing, Europe, Paul Marvucic, said: "Over this past year, the TikTok creator community has opened up a conversation about mental health, sharing and uniting others through their own inspiring stories. That's why this Mental Health Awareness Week we want to celebrate everything our community does to support one another with the launch of #MentalHealthAwareness, our Wellbeing Hub and a series of LIVE events, placing our community at the heart of these important conversations."

Gravity Road creative director, Sophie Cullinane, added: “After a year of lockdown and anxiety levels amongst young people at a record high, there’s never been a more important time to start this conversation. TikTok’s supportive community of radically open creators are its superpower and, with something as simple as a walk and a talk, we’re hoping to encourage young people to get out there in nature, connect with each other, and begin to normalise the conversation around mental health.”

Credits:

Creative Director: Sophie Cullinane

Creative: Isabella Ding